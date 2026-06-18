Tallahassee votes down data center pause after city says large projects are already barred

"I don't want to use the word fear mongering, but that's almost what this sounds like."

Tallahassee officials voted down a proposed one-year pause on large data centers, even while the city has no planned projects on the table.

What happened?

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow's motion called for a one-year halt on major data center projects within city limits while the city defines those facilities in its land code.

That request came even though no large data center had been formally proposed for Tallahassee and as nearby governments had already acted to slow or block similar developments.

The majority of city commissioners and Mayor John Dailey rejected the proposal, citing existing rules that already prohibit large-scale data projects.

City manager Reese Goad emphasized "local law doesn't allow for the data centers," according to the Tallahassee Democrat, later adding the facilities "cannot exist in Tallahassee today based on the (Comprehensive) Plan and Land Use Ordinances."

Goad also said that accommodating a large-scale data center would be "impractical" because it would require the city to expand its generating capacity to roughly three times its current level.

Matlow argued the topic is more complicated, saying data centers "come in all shapes and sizes" and emphasizing that smaller ones already exist locally.

He also pointed to six solar farm projects under review, arguing that the city should decide now whether future electricity generation should go toward residents or energy-hungry industrial users.

Why does it matter?

Large data centers can put intense pressure on energy systems, water supplies, and land-use planning.

Even without a project on the table, Tallahassee leaders are debating what kind of growth the city should prepare for — and who would bear the costs if utility infrastructure had to expand quickly.

The issue is closely tied to AI, which relies on data centers to power everything from chatbots to business software and cloud services.

AI can offer some benefits, including helping utilities forecast demand, optimize grid operations, and better integrate solar and other cleaner energy sources. But AI infrastructure can consume enormous amounts of electricity and water for cooling, potentially drive up energy bills, and raise concerns about misuse, security, and job displacement.

What are people saying?

Commissioner Curtis Richardson dismissed the need for a pause, saying, "I don't want to use the word fear mongering, but that's almost what this sounds like."

He added, "It's not something that we have ignored. We've addressed it and so I don't see the need for additional moratoriums or motions."

Matlow, meanwhile, warned, "We don't want to get in a battle with something that frankly doesn't generate anything for the people who live here and then on a larger horizon, is creating AI functions that are likely going to take their jobs."

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