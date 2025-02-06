Longtime car expert shares honest review after giving EV a chance: 'I've read a lot of car media, and driven a lot of cars'

"I want a car for the life I actually live."

Whether you love electric vehicles or love to hate them, it seems pretty rare these days to find someone who can speak to both sides of the issue. The debate can be pretty divisive.

However, Mack Hogan, a former editor for car enthusiast magazine Road & Track, challenged this echo chamber with a thought-provoking essay about his switch to an EV, published in InsideEVs.

Hogan did not mince words, detailing his five-year tenure driving 13 different gas-burners, from 200,000-plus-mile dinosaurs to high-end luxury models.

"I've read a lot of car media, and driven a lot of cars," he wrote in InsideEvs. "I'm a believer … and an enthusiast. So I tried on all of the hats."

Over time, though, he grew dissatisfied with traditional internal combustion engines. He wanted something that fit his needs and the world — and he knew that was an EV.

"I want a car for the life I actually live," he wrote. "My [2024 Chevy Blazer] EV is absolutely perfect for that."

Drawing on his rich experience with gas-guzzlers, he saw some immediate improvements with his new vehicle. It was quieter than the quietest ICE, smoother to handle, and more responsive to speed up. It was also better equipped for modern life with built-in navigation and music software, instant heating, a 360-degree camera, and other safety features such as automatic braking and pedestrian detection.

His initial instinct was to complain that humans should not need cars with so much electronic safety aid, but he had to admit that a century without such features had caused a lot of pain and suffering, according to InsideEVs.

Hogan's favorite moments in his new EV are merging onto a highway at night and feeling the vehicle's effortless power propel him forward.

"And I love that I can enjoy all of this without any tailpipe emissions," he added.

To be fair, Hogan also laid his gas loyalty cards on the table. He explained that he is keeping his traditional truck for certain adventures and off-roading — at least until there's an electric truck on the market he wants.

For regular daily use, though, he was all in on EVs, from their tech and design to the lower price tag and maintenance costs, per InsideEVs.

"EVs are often the cheaper option upfront these days," he acknowledged, citing the impact of tax incentives designed to make them more affordable.

"Excellent article - pretty well balanced," one InsideEVs commenter wrote.

"I appreciate the reality based review," another remarked.

