Researchers make stunning breakthrough after turning farm leftovers into new products: 'We're ready to step into the spotlight'

A startup has partnered with Stony Brook University in New York to continue the development of an advanced process that just might change the way we look at waste.

In a news release, SBU detailed the important role that its students have played in the early growth of the SWFTLabs, a biotechnology startup company with lofty goals in the world of sustainability. The company has developed a zero-waste process that has the ability to transform agricultural and food waste into valuable, eco-friendly materials.

To help make it all happen, the company has obtained an "exclusive patent license agreement for its core proprietary technology" from the Research Foundation for the State University of New York. SWFTLabs CEO and co-founder David W. Clausen noted that the move launches the startup company into the limelight.

"The facilities, talent pipeline, and entrepreneurial resources at Stony Brook have been instrumental in advancing our technology," Clausen said. "They've empowered us to think bigger. That combination of research excellence and a powerful innovation engine has given us the foundation to scale, the confidence to lead, and the opportunity to shape new solutions that will drive a healthier planet and a stronger economy."

The company focuses on developing sustainable, circular economy solutions that turn organic waste into innovative biomaterials and green products that can be used in agriculture, packaging, cosmetics, construction, and aerospace production. SWFTLabs sees its biotechnology as an opportunity to reduce plastic waste and improve the outlook for our planet.

According to SWFTLabs, an estimated 78 million tons of food was wasted in the U.S. in 2024. Finding an eco-friendly process to take that waste and put it to use was a core objective for the company. Engaging in a partnership with SBU became the perfect opportunity for SWFTLabs to work towards a common goal. SBU has patented a process that can break down plant matter and other organic material and produce durable nanocellulose fibers.

"This license agreement is the springboard for SWFTLabs to scale our solutions, helping turn waste into profit while meeting the world's demand for a healthy and sustainable supply of nutrient-rich food," added Clausen. "We're ready to step into the spotlight and promote our shared success with the world."

SWFTLabs plans to expand its technology worldwide while still remaining grounded to the community that allowed the company to flourish. The company intends to build a research facility at Stony Brook that will be focused on removing PFAS and developing fiber-based alternatives for plastics.

