University uses innovative machine named 'Angus' to cut down on wasted food: 'It's essentially food and dirt and heat'

The University of San Diego has turned a food waste problem into a powerful teaching tool and a win for its community, setting the standard for campuses around the country, according to ABC 10.

For 14 years, USD's dining staff has used a composting machine named Angus to transform wasted food into nutrient-rich compost right on site. The machine, made in Ireland, runs daily and converts food scraps into dark, nutrient-filled compost in just 24 hours.

"It's essentially food and dirt and heat," said Alex Weltz, chief manager at Pavilion Dining. "You add in your compost, your microbes, and we cook it essentially for 24 hours. It gets rid of all the moisture, breaks everything down, and then 24 hours later you get the beautiful compost behind it."

Since 2023, San Diego law requires food scraps, food-soiled papers, and yard waste to be collected. On the USD campus, these materials are collected but don't leave. The compost Angus generates goes into landscaping on campus, keeping it green and healthy while also saving money on fertilizer costs.

Efforts such as USD's don't just cut down on waste; they support healthier, more sustainable communities. In the United States, about 40% of food is wasted every year, totaling 120 billion pounds, costing billions of dollars and representing 145 billion missed meals for food-insecure families.

Recycling that food and organic waste eases pressures on landfills, lowers methane pollution, and helps control grocery and landscaping costs –– savings that benefit students and staff.

Science and technology have significantly advanced to make this possible. From a recent Swedish startup tackling food waste with artificial intelligence to high-tech farms producing 30 times more than traditional fields, progress has been made, but still there is a long way to go. As consumers supporting eco-friendly brands, it is crucial to vote with our wallets.

This program also helps students build lifelong habits.

"One of our core statements is that we want to care for the common home, and that's a lesson we want to teach our students," Senior Director of Student Affairs Merril Marker said. "If we can take that into actionable items, we really feel like it sets that lesson in, and they will take it off into the world after they graduate.

"... It's a 100% cycle here. We don't have any of it go elsewhere. We process it and use it ourselves."

