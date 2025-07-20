Scientists develop extraordinary method to deal with harmful side effects of modern farming: 'These findings provide valuable insights'

Researchers have made a breakthrough in sustainable fertilizer technology that will improve yields and cut down on harmful carbon pollution.

The team from the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Institute of Applied Ecology has uncovered a new plant-based compound called 2-cyclopenten-1-one (CCO) that could enhance the soil's ability to soak up methane — a potent planet-warming gas — per a summary of the research.

Other fertilizer inhibitors, which are types of additives used in stabilized fertilizers, increase nutrients in soil, but they tend to be expensive and environmentally unsafe. The new compound, however, is much better for the environment because it reduces polluting gases and nitrogen loss, meaning plants will grow better, according to the team's findings in the journal Soil & Tillage Research.

Furthermore, since CCO alters nitrogen genes, it allows soil microbes like Nocardioides and Nitrospira to thrive. Both of these microbes play an important role in soil health; the Nocardioides genus is known for its ability to degrade many organic pollutants and produce useful antibiotics, and ​​Nitrospira is crucial for maintaining the nitrogen cycle.

"These findings provide valuable insights for evaluating nutrient-retention mechanisms of novel inhibitors and strategies to mitigate the greenhouse effect," the study authors wrote.

The new eco-friendly fertilizer additive "represents an important advancement in understanding the microbiological underpinnings of fertilizer efficacy," according to the research summary. The discovery could pave the way for more sustainable fertilizers to hit the market in the future. As the agriculture industry has come under scrutiny for its contribution to global carbon pollution, sustainable fertilizers using compounds like CCO will be key to greener food production.

Other breakthroughs have emerged recently in agriculture, including a gene-editing tech that will make crops more resilient to extreme weather and improve plant growth, and a technology developed by agritech company iyris that protects crops from brutal heat while reducing water use.

As the climate continues to warm, we'll likely see more innovations like these, especially in areas facing frequent droughts where growing food can be challenging.

