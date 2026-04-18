New survey: 83% of voters in red-leaning states favor solar energy

It suggests that more U.S. homeowners are recognizing the broad benefits of solar energy

A survey commissioned by American Energy First, which polled 1,000 registered voters across Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Ohio, and Texas, has shown that solar energy has broad public support.

Semafor shared some of the poll's findings, including one question asking, "Do you agree or disagree that solar energy should be used in the U.S. to strengthen and increase our energy supply?"

Perhaps surprisingly, 83% of voters in these traditionally red-leaning states agreed, including 75% of those who supported Donald Trump.

That suggests that more U.S. homeowners are recognizing the broad benefits of solar energy, with concerns about energy availability playing a key role in that support.

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In fact, 61% of respondents said they worry their state may not have enough power to meet the needs of homes, businesses, schools, and hospitals. Meanwhile, 69% said they are concerned about their local electricity bills.

These respondents aren't alone. In recent months, U.S. households have been feeling the strain of rising energy prices and a higher cost of living.

If you're one of the many people under pressure from rising energy costs, solar panels can be a smart way to rein in utility bills and reduce your monthly expenses.

Solar experts EnergySage can help you find the best deal on panels by connecting you with quick estimates and competitive installation quotes.

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According to the survey, "economic issues like inflation, the cost of living, and jobs" were top concerns for 56% of respondents.

One Reddit user sparked a conversation on the r/solar subreddit by sharing several of the survey's findings. While some debated the politics surrounding solar energy, many expressed support for the technology.

"Solar is a win-win: good for the planet, good for the wallet," one user wrote.

Another added: "Free energy that can be harvested everyday? What's not to love?"

If you're curious about how solar panels can reshape your power bills, free resources from EnergySage can help. In fact, homeowners who consult with EnergySage advisors can save up to $10,000 on installation costs.

EnergySage also offers a helpful mapping tool that shows the average cost of solar in your state, along with available incentives. It helps ensure you're getting the best possible price based on your home and budget.

If you're part of the 61% of respondents concerned about power availability in your area, pairing solar panels with battery storage may be worth considering. A whole-home backup system can help you save more on energy costs, protect against outages, and even reduce your reliance on the grid.

EnergySage can also help you compare options and find the best deals on battery backup systems.

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