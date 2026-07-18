Sunrun tests an AI network built from solar homes, not another data center

A May survey found that more than 70% of Americans do not want a new data center built in their area.

Artificial intelligence is driving a rapid buildout of data centers, but one major home energy company is reading the room on the growing backlash to facilities entering communities.

Instead, Sunrun is pursuing a different strategy of moving some of that computing power into people's homes, as The Verge reported.

What's happening?

The company has started a pilot it describes as a "distributed AI compute" program that will "place numerous compute nodes in homes equipped with Sunrun solar and battery storage systems."

Rather than build a new data center, Sunrun wants to combine computing hardware spread across participating households and sell that shared capacity to "enterprise compute buyers," including AI companies.

The company said that households that host the equipment will be "compensated," though it's unclear how.

That would push Sunrun beyond its usual business in rooftop solar and home batteries into AI-related infrastructure. Interested customers in its 1.1 million-user base can put their names on a waitlist to participate.

The company said it has already completed a "successful" proof of concept, according to The Verge. It added it "expects to complete the pilot over the coming months and will assess results" before deciding whether to expand the program.

Why does it matter?

One reason the concept stands out is that AI needs enormous amounts of computing capacity, and finding places to house that equipment has become increasingly contentious. In many parts of the U.S., large data centers have drawn complaints about noise, pollution, and heavy electricity and water use.

That resistance is significant. A May survey found that more than 70% of Americans do not want a new data center built in their area, The Verge noted. Opposition like that can make traditional expansion harder for tech companies.

Sunrun's approach could ease some of that pressure by placing hardware in homes that already have solar arrays and battery storage instead of adding another large industrial site to a community. It might also make better use of equipment that is already installed and create a possible income stream for households that take part.

Home energy systems that are cleaner and more adaptable can serve purposes beyond backup electricity. They can lower utility bills, improve resilience during outages, and potentially let residents earn money while contributing to a growing digital economy.

What's being done?

At this stage, Sunrun is limiting the effort to a pilot instead of launching it widely, The Verge reported. That gives the company room to test how the distributed setup performs in real households and whether it can reliably deliver the computing capacity AI customers want.

If the experiment works, it may present a less disruptive path than constructing massive data-center campuses from the ground up. Communities could face less pressure to accept large, resource-intensive facilities, while companies could add compute capacity without waiting years for new construction.

The program also points to a broader shift in home energy technology, with systems that already lower energy costs and provide backup power taking on additional roles.

It also suggests that cleaner energy hardware is becoming part of everyday infrastructure problem-solving rather than existing only within climate planning. As AI demand keeps rising, quieter and more distributed options could become more appealing for both companies and communities.

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