Scientists unlock powerful potential hidden in everyday kitchen staple: 'The strengths … can overcome the limitations'

Scientists from Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology in South Korea have discovered that sugar does more than just make foods taste good — it also has huge potential to advance hydrogen production and plastic recycling.

According to a news release from the university, Professor Chiyoung Park from the Department of Energy Science and Engineering and his colleagues used sugar-derived components to remove chemicals that interfere with plastic recycling. In addition, the catalytic technology, as they called it, showed remarkable capability to expand hydrogen production and storage.

To make the substance, researchers used cyclodextrin, a molecule derived from sugar, to create a catalyst capable of breaking down flame retardants that hamper plastic recycling. The mixture also contains two other compounds, molybdenum disulfide and fullerene, and requires a simple mortar and pestle to make, proving that plastic recycling and hydrogen production don't have to rely on expensive or time-consuming processes.

The simple solution could be a game-changer for the recycling industry since many plastics, including plastic wraps and cling film, are difficult to recycle.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme, it's estimated that 85% of all single-use plastics used in packaging end up in landfills or as trash in the environment, releasing methane as it breaks down and leaching harmful chemicals into waterways and soils. The sugar solution could also provide an affordable way to clean up plastic pollution across the planet.

As for the hydrogen production application, scientists are increasingly exploring fullerenes for their potential in hydrogen production and storage.

Fullerenes (molecules of carbon atoms with hollow shapes) can be used as a catalyst to break down water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen — a reaction that is important in synthesizing hydrogen-based fuel and in industrial chemical manufacturing.

Research is also focusing on the ability of fullerenes to decompose methane into hydrogen and carbon, potentially offering a pathway for clean hydrogen production. The team's discovery, which was published in the Chemical Engineering Journal, could bring us closer to a future powered by cheap, pollution-free energy.

"This research is an example of how the strengths of supramolecular chemistry can overcome the limitations of conventional industrial processes," Park said in the news release. "We plan to further expand our research into environmental remediation technology using molybdenum disulfide catalysts."

