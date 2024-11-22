Cargo company announces new ship to use world's largest-ever sailing technology: 'Expected to become an important lever for the industry'

The ship is expected to be delivered sometime in the second half of 2026.

Norwegian shipowner Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA (KCC) is tapping into the power of the wind in historic fashion to help propel its newest cargo ship.

Interesting Engineering reported on the company's partnership with Chinese companies Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding and Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding to build a ship that will include a Wind Assisted Propulsion System (WAPS) featuring the world's largest-ever suction sails.

Spanish company Bound4blue will supply eSails, its brand of suction sails, for the ship.

On the ship's bow, the two nearly 80-feet-tall suction sails will allow the vessel to channel available wind to "generate clean forward thrust," as a press release on the news described. The sails use a fan system to drag air upon the sail surface to create "propulsive efficiency."

All in all, that allows the ship's main engine to save fuel and reduce its pollution contributions.

The installation of suction sails fits into KCC's stated goal of cutting its carbon pollution number from 2018 by 45% by the end of the decade. To date, the company says it's invested $32 million in 15 technologies that are expected to cut its modern fleet's carbon pollution and energy usage by 15%.

KCC CEO Engebret Dahm is bullish on eSails building upon that progress.

"This technology has large potential for reducing carbon emissions and is expected to become an important lever for the industry to reach its decarbonization targets," said Dahm in the news release.

KCC revealed it opted to use Bound4blue eSails after finding it the most efficient solution in a study of alternative sailing technologies. It claims to be the first shipowner to install the largest available eSail unit, the model 3.

"This is a landmark contract," said Bound4blue co-founder David Ferrer, who added it "will give KCC a proven, autonomous, and operationally efficient solution."

"We look forward to partnering with the KCC team as they help lead the 'wind revolution' in this key shipping segment," Ferrer concluded.

KCC's use of suction sails follows European shipping companies Cargill and Oceanbird's similar efforts. Suction sails are just one of the many exciting green tech developments in the shipping industry.

China-based COSCO Shipping is looking to go electric in its fleet, for instance. An automated kite system by Seawing is another effort to maximize the power of the wind to curb pollution. French company Vela, meanwhile, is looking to develop a 100% wind-powered cargo ship.

Cargo haulers are essential to the economy, transporting over 90% of global commerce. Thus, it will be critical to cut down on their carbon pollution. That current level represents around 3% of the world's pollution, and the International Maritime Organization's aim is to be net zero by 2050.

So when will the seven-story-tall eSails hit the seas? Per the company's release, KCC's ship is expected to be delivered sometime in the second half of 2026.

