Massive shelf cloud formation serves as dramatic warning before approaching thunderstorm

A dramatic photo of a shelf cloud rolling across the sky ahead of a thunderstorm is stunning Reddit users — and serving as a vivid warning.

The massive formation looks like something straight out of a disaster movie, and commenters agreed on the real takeaway: if you see one, it's time to get inside.

The image racked up more than 1,000 upvotes and dozens of comments from users struck by the cloud's scale and shape.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Weather Channel explains the phenomenon, "What you're seeing in a shelf cloud is the boundary between a downdraft and updraft of a thunderstorm or line of thunderstorms. Rain-chilled air descends in a thunderstorm's downdraft, then spreads laterally when reaching Earth's surface, often racing ahead of the thunderstorm(s) that caused it. Warmer, more moist air is lifted at the leading edge, or gust front, of this rain-cooled air. When this warm, moist air condenses, you see the shelf cloud."

The photo also highlights the value of basic weather literacy. Plenty of people know that a dark sky is usually bad news, but a shelf cloud is a more specific visual cue that the storm's leading edge is already close.

If you see a shelf cloud approaching, the advice from commenters was simple: don't treat it as just a photo opportunity. A dramatic sky can quickly turn into heavy rain, dangerous lightning, and strong winds.

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"When living in Phoenix, I saw nearly exactly this," one commenter wrote. "Went out to take the trash out and saw the sky split 50/50, clear to the right, massive storms to the left. Was so flabbergasted that I tripped over the dogs toys and broke a rib."

"Wow! Just wow!" added another.

"That's pretty sick!" a third agreed. "Seen them rolling over the mountains in the horizon before, they are scary enough seen from that angle."

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