Researchers find misleading sunscreen videos outperform factual content

One of the most useful responses is to approach online skincare advice skeptically.

A new study has discovered a stark contrast in sunscreen content circulating on TikTok. While most of the platform's videos about sunscreen promote its use, the posts attracting the heaviest engagement often contain health misinformation or false statements.

That is especially concerning as more people — particularly younger users — turn to social media for everyday medical advice.

What's happening?

Researchers from Canada's University of Alberta examined nearly 1,000 TikTok videos connected to the five most popular sunscreen-related hashtags. They found that 87% supported sunscreen use.

Even so, the videos that drew the most engagement contained misinformation. They included myths that sunburns are harmless and that sunscreen is toxic.

"There were specific mentions that sunscreen has a hormone-disrupting potential, it was cancer-causing, contained carcinogens, it could taint your breast milk or contain microplastics," said lead author Alessandro Marcon, according to NBC News.

Much of the misinformation centered on sunscreens that use chemical filters to absorb ultraviolet rays. But the researchers wrote in their study, "There are currently no scientific indications that any ingredient widely used in 'chemical' sunscreens (e.g. oxybenzone) is harmful to one's health."

Why does it matter?

Using sunscreen is part of preventing skin damage and reducing skin cancer risk over time. But doctors say debunking online sunscreen myths is taking up more time in patient visits.

Dr. Anthony Rossi, a New York dermatologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, told NBC News, "I have to spend a good amount of time in my consultation to talk about what actually is the truth: how sunscreen does actually help and how using sunscreen is not going to cause skin cancer or lead you to be vitamin D deficient."

Younger people may be feeling the effects most strongly.

The American Academy of Dermatology's annual sun safety survey found that about one-third of Gen Z respondents received a failing grade. When asked where they get their skincare information, 36% said influencers are their main source. And 64% reported seeing sunscreen misinformation online.

Dr. Marisa Garshick, a New York dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology and an AAD fellow, said to NBC News that she is seeing more basal and squamous cell skin cancers in younger patients. She said this sign means that sun damage often begins very early in life.

What can I do?

One of the most useful responses is to approach online skincare advice skeptically, especially when it is fear-based or tied to a product pitch.

Marcon warned, per NBC News, "When someone has a message that's directly related to a product that they're selling, you have to be extremely cautious about what that message is."

Doctors also stressed to the news outlet that both mineral and chemical sunscreens sold in the United States are overseen by regulators. Dr. Molly Hales, a University of Chicago dermatologist and researcher, said these products are "monitored and regulated by the [Food and Drug Administration]."

Wearing sunscreen consistently, not just on beach days or hikes, helps limit risks associated with sun exposure. If one formula feels unpleasant, try another.

"In no circumstance is not using sunscreen a safer option than using a 'chemical' product during sun exposure," the researchers wrote.

New options are coming to the U.S. market as well. According to NBC News, the FDA recently approved bemotrizinol, a popular UV filter across Europe, Australia, and parts of Asia.

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