FDA finally adds a new sunscreen filter after 20 years, and it may fix a major U.S. UVA problem

The chemical UV filter has already been widely used in Europe, Australia, and parts of Asia.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved bemotrizinol for use in U.S. sunscreens, ending a stretch of more than 20 years without a newly cleared sunscreen filter in the country, NBC News reported.

The decision could give consumers access to more effective sunscreens that protect against the rays linked to sunburn, skin aging, and skin cancer.

What happened?

The FDA announced on June 9 that bemotrizinol can now be used in sunscreens sold in the United States. The chemical UV filter has already been widely used in Europe, Australia, and parts of Asia.

With that move, the agency has now cleared its first new sunscreen ingredient in more than two decades.

The ingredient is classified as broad-spectrum, which means it can shield skin from both UVA and UVB radiation, NBC News reported.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, UVA rays contribute to skin aging and wrinkles, while UVB rays cause sunburn. NBC News, citing the Skin Cancer Foundation, noted that both are linked to skin cancer.

The Environmental Working Group, which has long pushed for stricter sunscreen rules, said the approval could help address a long-running weakness in U.S. sunscreen protection, especially for UVA coverage.

Why does it matter?

For many Americans, sunscreen choices have long involved tradeoffs.

Broad protection is already possible with mineral sunscreens that use zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, but those formulas often leave a noticeable white cast. Chemical sunscreens tend to feel easier to wear, yet the filters currently approved in the U.S. generally cover either UVA or UVB rather than both by themselves.

To cover the full spectrum, sunscreen makers usually need to use multiple chemical filters together. Those ingredients can also lose effectiveness with sun exposure, which is part of why frequent reapplication is still recommended.

Bemotrizinol stands out because it covers both UVA and UVB rays and remains more stable when exposed to sunlight.

The FDA has also said the compound is absorbed into the body at low levels, though the health implications remain uncertain.

In practical terms, better-performing sunscreen ingredients could improve public health by making it easier for people to consistently and comfortably protect their skin.

What's being done?

The FDA's decision clears the way for manufacturers to begin bringing products containing bemotrizinol to U.S. shelves.

According to ingredient maker DSM-Firmenich, sunscreens made with the compound could become available by the end of the year.

That could give consumers more options for strong UVA and UVB protection without relying solely on mineral formulas. It may also make it easier for people with different skin tones and skin sensitivities to find products they are actually willing to use every day.

The approval suggests U.S. sunscreen policy is catching up to products already used in other parts of the world — a shift that could make sun protection more effective and more accessible.

As David Andrews, chief science officer at the Environmental Working Group, put it: "This is a great day for American consumers and everyone who has fought to improve sunscreen options and close the UVA protection gap in U.S. sunscreens."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.