Ph.D. student debunks misleading claims about recent climate data: 'You can see this really clear as day'

In the era of misinformation, people in power can say anything they like without proof and still gain attention and even agreement from those who are listening.

One TikToker picked up on a video of Godfrey Bloom, a former member of the European Parliament for Yorkshire and the Humber in the United Kingdom, saying that there was "no significant change in climate over the last 6,000 years" and that "most scientific organizations" said there has been "no significant statistical global warming in the last 15 years."

Bloom made the comments in 2011, but thanks to the internet, they will be online for anyone to view at any point. It would be easy to pick up those unproven quotes from a supposed person of authority and repeat those points, believing them to be true.

But doctoral candidate and paleoclimate scientist Rosh, speaking on his all_about_climate (@all_about_climate) TikTok account, helped to debunk Bloom's musings with a couple of helpful sources.

Data from numerous scientists collated in a graph by former professor of geology Bruce Railsback demonstrates how temperatures have notably shot up compared to average figures since around the year 2000. Rosh said this shows that "modern warming is unprecedented."

Even going back 6,000 years, there are still obvious changes, with temperatures gradually dropping for a couple of thousand years and then rising rapidly in the 21st century.

Rosh then showed another graph featuring data from NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.K. Met Office, and the Japan Meteorological Agency, among others, that shows the global average temperature has climbed since around the 1960s. It's not a steady, continuous climb year on year, but the graph shows average temperatures were at least 1.25 degrees Celsius higher in the 2010s and 2020s than they were around 1960.

"You can see this really clear as day in the data," as Rosh pointed out.

Bloom could get the benefit of the doubt considering these comments were made 13 years ago, but there was evidence that temperatures were on the rise then, so it's unclear what sources he used for his statements. Indeed, his full statement shared by the European Parliament does not cite any sources for his assertions.

The video demonstrates that it's so important to check on facts before relaying information to friends and family. Not doing so is how misinformation can proliferate, and it can be hugely detrimental in efforts to reduce the rapid rate of global heating.

Concerningly, there were a number of people backing Bloom in the comments who were less keen to take Rosh's points on board despite the fact that he referenced a number of reputable sources and Bloom didn't credit any.

But you can make up your own mind. Consider the evidence you can access, and the sources providing it, to come to informed conclusions. If you too believe that temperatures are rapidly on the rise, consider ways to combat this phenomenon, even on a small scale.

Switching to renewable energy, ditching your gas-guzzling car, and eating more plant-based meals are minor changes that can add up to a big difference in reducing planet-warming pollution.

