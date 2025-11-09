Penn State researchers roll out incredible tech to help solve common EV charging issues: 'Critical for increasing EV use across the country'

Penn State researchers are proving that streetlights can provide more than illumination, according to Interesting Engineering.

They have developed and tested a group of 23 lamps in Kansas City, Missouri, that were upgraded to provide electric vehicle charging, according to a news release from State College.

It's among the first examinations of an idea that could make charging more convenient, especially for motorists without home plug-ins.

"The motivation for this work comes from the fact that many apartment and multi-unit dwelling residents, particularly in urban and downtown areas, lack access to dedicated home EV chargers, since they don't have the privilege of owning a garage," associate professor Xianbiao Hu said in the news release.

Charging at home with a Level 2 station is the cheapest way to juice up, with an average annual cost of $506-$720 for around 13,500 miles, compared to up to $2,300 for the same distance using a public charger, such as a Tesla Supercharger, Qmerit reported. Qmerit helps homeowners by providing free estimates on charger installations.

Tesla said its stations can boost up to 200 miles in 15 minutes. Level 2 chargers typically provide about 25 miles of range an hour. The slowest option is using a standard wall outlet, or Level 1, which only provides five miles every hour, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Penn State's plan could provide easy charging outside the home, where Kelley Blue Book reported that a setup typically costs around $2,000 to buy and install.

"Streetlight poles are already powered and typically owned by municipalities, making them relatively easy to work with," Hu said in the release.

The team added that the roadside chargers are more cost- and time-effective than other public options, in part because they utilize already existing infrastructure. The chargers can be spread out, avoiding station congestion, as well. The poles were monitored for a year, per the report. The statement didn't go into detail about charge speeds and fees.

"Creating something that works not just in one specific city but that can be adopted by many communities easily is critical for increasing EV use across the country," Yang Song, a doctoral student who contributed to the project, said in the release.

At Penn State, the team hopes to continue its research, considering socio-economic factors and even the weather's impact.

The project was funded by the DOE and leveraged municipal and other partners in Kansas City. It's a unique solution that could be used anywhere roadside light poles exist.

"We found that using streetlights for EV charging offers an innovative and equitable approach to expanding charging infrastructure and promoting sustainable electrification," postdoctoral researcher Yuyan Pan said in the statement.

