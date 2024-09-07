New Batman-themed electric vehicle makes waves with cutting-edge features: 'Looks like fun'

The vessel can go more than 85 miles per hour, with a 75-mile range, and a six-hour run time.

Wayne Enterprises' high-tech offerings aren't just for comic books.

It's a luxury brand rolled out by Warner Bros. and some partners to immerse fans in the world of Bruce Wayne, according to the retail space's website.

The journey could take you off the California coast with the limited-edition Maverick GT Stormy Knight, a handmade watercraft that includes the latest electrical, battery, and software systems — made with "Mr. Wayne's distinctive taste," per Wayne Enterprises.

While perhaps eccentric and exclusive (only 27 are being made at $250,000 each), the exploration vehicle is an example of the potential for battery power and electric motors. And the craft, which resembles a huge, juiced-up jet ski, isn't going to be the only futuristic contraption on the water. Various hovercrafts and other sea-spanning EV designs are in progress elsewhere as part of a quickly growing electric sector.

For its part, Stormy Knight delivers on performance for Batman and weekend warriors alike. It was built with help from California sports craft maker T3mp3st to withstand the West Coast's "harsh marine environments," according to Wayne Enterprises.

The vessel can go more than 85 miles per hour, with a 75-mile range, and a six-hour run time. It uses a modular lithium-ion battery design. The power pack energizes a 350-horsepower motor. At 14 feet long, the sizable vehicle can hold four passengers.

It's made with core foam epoxy, carbon fiber, and stainless steel, all as noted in the specs.

"Embark on a journey akin to channeling your inner power as you fly across the ocean in unparalleled luxury, safeguarding our marine environments from the emissions and clamor associated with conventional watercraft," Wayne Enterprises states as part of enticing billing.

EVs — on the water, on land, and even in the air —are cleaner, quieter alternatives to gas-burners. The U.S. Energy Department notes that EVs (cars and trucks) prevent thousands of pounds of air pollution each year when compared to fossil-powered alternatives. That's even when the energy to charge them comes from nonrenewable power plants.

Reducing the amount of heat-trapping air pollution coming from traditional rides is a boon for human health, as well. Medical experts link exhaust fumes to numerous lung ailments, according to a government report.

And while millions of tons of expensive materials must be removed from the ground each year to make lithium batteries, solar panels, and other renewable tech, it's still less than the amount of resources — the equivalent of making about 16.5 billion tons of coal, oil, and gas — pulled from Earth annually for fossil fuels, according to data scientist Hannah Ritchie's comparison.

Importantly, government tax breaks are making EVs even more affordable. New and used EVs can qualify for up to $7,500 and $4,000 in incentives, respectively. Last year, a record 1.2 million EVs were sold in the U.S., according to Cox Automotive.

Back on the water, a $10,000 deposit is needed to secure one of the few Stormy Knights being made by Wayne Enterprises and its partners.

"Looks like fun," CleanTechnica's Zachary Shahan wrote about the craft.

