Chinese automaker reveals next-gen wagon set to make waves in EV industry — and it comes with seriously impressive battery range

CarNewsChina reported that the Chinese-manufactured Stelato S9T electric wagon by Huawei has been unveiled.

The large wagon will have a range of 801 kilometers — nearly 500 miles.

Many people have concerns about the range of electric vehicles, and this is referred to as "range anxiety." The fear of running out of battery before reaching a charging station or destination prevents some people from making the switch from a gas-powered vehicle to an EV.

The increased range of the Stelato S9T might alleviate some fears.

The fear is largely unfounded because most EVs have a range of 250 or more miles, which is about the same as a gas-powered vehicle, and most people commute less than 50 miles per day. The concern may be more rooted in accessibility to charging stations, which are not always as prevalent as gas stations. EV manufacturers are working to expand charging station infrastructure to make access easier for EV owners.

The cost savings of owning an EV over a gas-powered vehicle can be significant. Though it does cost money to charge an EV, the cost is much less than fueling your vehicle with gas. Installing solar panels can help EV owners save even more money since they help them charge vehicles with low-cost, sustainable energy. EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted installers and save up to $10,000 on installation costs.

With more carmakers increasing the ranges of their vehicles and expanding charging station infrastructure, we can hope that there will be more widespread adoption of EVs. With widespread adoption, we can dramatically decrease air pollution — of which automobiles and other gasoline-powered transportation are a huge source — a major contributor to the warming of the planet. And the more you drive an electric vehicle, the better it is for the planet.

It seems that the Stelato S9T will be a welcome addition to the expanding collection of longer-range EVs, and it's set to launch in September.

