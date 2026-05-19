Best-preserved stegosaur skull in Europe could rewrite how plated dinosaurs spread across the world

Paleontologists are rethinking the history of a dinosaur species after discovering a remarkably intact stegosaur skull in Spain that offers new clues about how these iconic plated dinosaurs developed and spread across the planet.

As reported in ScienceDaily, researchers from the Fundación Conjunto Paleontológico de Teruel-Dinópolis discovered an unusual skull fossil dating back 150 million years in Spain's Teruel province. The team identified the fossil as the Dacentrurus armatus, one of Europe's best-known stegosaurs.

That alone makes the discovery notable. Dinosaur skulls are notoriously fragile, which means they rarely survive in such exceptional condition. According to the researchers, this specimen is the best-preserved stegosaur skull ever found in Europe.

Its significance, however, extends well beyond preservation. By closely examining the skull, the team says it uncovered previously unknown details about Dacentrurus anatomy and developed a new explanation for stegosaur evolution.

As a result, the researchers introduced a newly defined group, Neostegosauria, which included medium- and large-bodied stegosaurs present on several continents between the Middle Jurassic and Early Cretaceous periods.

Under that framework, the group ranged through what is now Africa and Europe in the Middle and Late Jurassic, North America in the Late Jurassic, and Asia in the Late Jurassic and Early Cretaceous. In other words, this single fossil could help scientists better understand how plated dinosaurs dispersed across ancient Earth.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get cost-effective air conditioning in less than an hour without expensive electrical work The Merino Mono is a heating and cooling system designed for the rooms traditional HVAC can't reach. The streamlined design eliminates clunky outdoor units, installs in under an hour, and plugs into a standard 120V outlet — no expensive electrical upgrades required. And while a traditional “mini-split” system can get pricey fast, the Merino Mono comes with a flat-rate price — with hardware and professional installation included. Get Started

That is good news not only for dinosaur enthusiasts, but for science more broadly. Fossils like this help researchers build a clearer picture of how life responded to shifting landmasses, ecosystems, and climate conditions over millions of years. The more scientists understand ancient biodiversity and extinction patterns, the better they can frame today's questions about species survival, environmental change, and the history of life on Earth.

There is also a more immediate benefit for the public. Discoveries of this scale can boost interest in science, strengthen museum and education programs, and draw attention to fossil-rich landscapes worth protecting. Sites such as Riodeva can become hubs for research, learning, and tourism, helping connect local communities to global scientific breakthroughs.

And there may be more ahead. ScienceDaily noted that the site where the skull was discovered remains under study and appears to preserve many significant fossils, among them additional remains from the same adult and also juveniles — an uncommon pairing in stegosaurs that could offer even more insight into how these dinosaurs grew and lived.

"The detailed study of this exceptional fossil has allowed us to reveal previously unknown aspects of the anatomy of Dacentrurus armatus, the quintessential European stegosaur," Sergio Sanchez Fenollosa, researcher at Fundación Dinópolis and co-author of the study, said. "This discovery is key to understanding how stegosaurian skulls evolved."

He added: "Alongside the anatomical study, we have also proposed a new hypothesis that redefines the evolutionary relationships of stegosaurs worldwide. As a result of this work, we have formalized the definition of a new group called Neostegosauria."

Alberto Cobos, managing director of Fundación Dinópolis and a co-author of the research, said the study stands out for accomplishing both at once: "This dual achievement — both the study of an exceptional fossil and the proposal of a new evolutionary hypothesis — positions this research as a global reference in stegosaurian studies."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.