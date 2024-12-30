Manufacturer transforms recycling facility with cutting-edge system: 'It should be installed on every machine from the beginning'

"There is strong momentum for digital innovation in the recycling sector."

The material recycling facilities manufacturer Stadler has implemented cutting-edge digital solutions to boost operational efficiency.

Recycling Magazine explained that it has introduced the cloud-based platform Stadlerconnect at its sorting facilities, helping to streamline operations by providing a "single access point" to leverage information on plant performance.

Powered by artificial intelligence and real-time plant data, Stadlerconnect divides data into two categories: machine and material data. The former includes predictive maintenance, blockage detection, a downtime tracker, and a support portal, while the latter focuses on production reports, material distribution controls, and other aspects of material operations.

In particular, the predictive maintenance module uses sensors to help avoid expensive delays. These sensors inform workers of equipment malfunctions before they become major issues.

"The installation of Predictive Maintenance resulted in easier maintenance and allowed for forward-thinking planning of service work, as every small change to the machine is immediately reported," Andreas Stöcker, deputy operations manager at Reiling, a glass recycling company in Europe, told Recycling Magazine.

"... From the short time we have been using the measuring system, I can say that it should be installed on every machine from the beginning, although including it subsequently makes sense as well."

Stadler says its cloud-based platform is designed for two main purposes: leveraging data to enhance operational efficiency and applying data to bring added customer value to sorting plants.

Stadlerconnect allows for automated plant operations, which improves performance and frees workers to focus on other tasks. The company's material analysis tools also provide further insights into product quantity and quality, reducing the need for manual quality control.

As digital solutions become more prominent in the recycling industry, Stadler believes its unified approach can improve recycling facilities for both operators and customers. According to Recycling Magazine, the platform is continuously updated to offer customers the latest security and feature enhancements to keep operations running smoothly.

Recycling is a major win for the planet since it diverts waste from landfills, helping to prevent planet-warming pollution as materials break down. In addition, recycling repurposes materials and contributes to a circular economy, ensuring nothing goes to waste.

"There is strong momentum for digital innovation in the recycling sector, with a growing number of recyclers adopting these solutions to lower operational costs and boost plant performance," Julia Stadler, chief digital officer, told the magazine.

"... The patented Stadlerconnect modules have been successfully implemented in several plants. The next phase of the platform's deployment is its rollout across Stadler turnkey recycling plants worldwide … Our ultimate aim is to implement a truly smart sorting plant."

