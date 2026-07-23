Ohio confirms spotted lanternflies 'everywhere,' with Cincinnati sidewalks littered

Entire agricultural industries are at risk due to these bugs.

Officials say the invasive spotted lanternfly is now showing up "everywhere in Ohio," and reports from Cincinnati said even downtown sidewalks are littered with the spotted gray-and-red-winged pests.

What's happening?

Cincinnati Parks announced on July 15 that the insects have started appearing across nearly the entire state. A statewide quarantine is already in place for the insect.

In a public service announcement on Facebook, Cincinnati Parks provided residents with three recommendations to help slow the spread of the invasive bugs.

The first recommendation is "don't be afraid to squish these bugs," which the department shared images of in the post.

The second piece of advice is to "look out for egg sacs and then scrape them into soapy water" between late fall and early spring. Finally, Cincinnati Parks advocated for residents to remove the similarly invasive tree of heaven, which spotted lanternflies love feeding on.

And while the Ohio Department of Agriculture at one time encouraged citizens to report spotted lanternfly sightings in the state, this is no longer the case. Because the government is fully aware of the infestations across nearly the entire state, reporting them is not useful anymore.

In a news release, Cincinnati Parks acknowledged that "Spotted lanternflies are likely to remain a management challenge for years to come. While complete eradication is unlikely, coordinated efforts by state agencies, local governments, land managers, businesses, and residents can help limit impacts and reduce the spread of this pest."

Why does it matter?

These insects damage a wide range of plants by sucking sap from trees, vines, and perennial plants. According to The Cincinnati Enquirer, that includes fruit trees, grapes, hops, maple, walnut, and willow. Entire agricultural industries are at risk due to these bugs.

Their feeding can cause wilting, leaf curling, sap oozing, and dieback, while the insects' honeydew waste can encourage black mold growth on plants and surfaces. It can also attract other insects, including wasps.

Cincinnati Parks also explained that environmental professionals are evaluating strategies that include herbicide techniques on tree of heaven infestations rather than cutting down the trees and triggering aggressive regrowth.

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