Reddit can't look away from this alien-like spider embryo inside its egg

"Why can't I get over how scary yet adorable this is?"

A close-up image of a spider embryo developing inside its egg is leaving Reddit users both horrified and fascinated.

The post on r/spiders gained attention, with viewers reacting to its sci-fi-like appearance.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post included an image of a spider embryo inside its egg, along with a linked source for viewers who wanted to know more about what they were seeing.

Most people may see spider webs, egg sacs, or the occasional house spider, but very few ever get a close look at what spider development actually looks like before hatching. The unique image captured a rarely seen stage of spider development, and commenters were quick to share their fascination with it.

"Why can't I get over how scary yet adorable this is!?" one said.

"Its surprisingly cute," another mentioned.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

High-powered cameras, microscopes, and social media are making it easier than ever to share the hidden wonders of the natural world.

Spiders tend to trigger fear, but they also play an important role in ecosystems by helping control insect populations. Spider embryos are part of a complex life cycle that most people rarely see.

Human activity has made encounters with spiders more common in and around homes. Expanding development, landscaping, outdoor lighting, and cluttered storage spaces can all create conditions that bring people and spiders in closer contact.

When those encounters happen, fear often leads to reflexive pesticide use or attempts to kill whatever is found. Broad chemical sprays can affect other creatures too, including beneficial insects, and may expose people and pets to unnecessary toxins indoors and outdoors.

Learning more about spiders can reduce panic and encourage a more informed response when one shows up in a garage, basement, yard, or apartment.

If a spider or egg sac turns up in your space, pause before reaching for a spray can. In many cases, the container-and-paper method can be used to move a spider outside or to a less-invasive indoor spot, and sealing cracks or reducing clutter can help prevent repeat visits.

Learning which local spiders are harmless can also make real-life encounters less stressful.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.