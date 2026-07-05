Spain's second-hottest June on record killed 1,029 as 104F heat scorched the country

Of those exposed, 38% were in the high-risk category.

Spain reported over 1,000 excess deaths in June and attributed them to extreme heat, often referred to as "the silent killer." One five-day period saw temperatures rise above 104 degrees Fahrenheit, making it the second-hottest June on record, Reuters reported.

What happened?

Spain's official June tally of excess deaths attributed to heat reached 1,029, according to data cited by Reuters. June's average temperature was 5.8 degrees Fahrenheit above average, according to the Spanish State Meteorological Agency, which is also known as AEMET.

Heat-related health risk spread widely on June 23, Reuters reported, reaching 35.7 million people, or about 73% of Spain's population. Of those exposed, 38% were in the high-risk category.

And since 1975, Spain has experienced 12 heatwaves — six of them in the last decade alone.

Why does it matter?

Extreme heat can overwhelm the body quickly, especially for older adults, young children, outdoor workers, and people with chronic health conditions, according to the CDC. It can worsen heart and respiratory problems, increase dehydration, and raise the risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Prolonged heat can strain hospitals, damage crops, stress water supplies, and drive up energy demand and costs.

"Prolonged exposure over several days, particularly when temperatures remain high at night, means the body enters each new day already stressed," Lachlan McIver, Health Advisor, WHO-WMO Climate and Health Joint Office, said in a press release.

When most of a country's population is exposed to dangerous conditions simultaneously, emergency services can come under increasing pressure.

What's being done?

The Red Cross has several steps you can take to stay safe during extreme heat. They include staying hydrated and avoiding outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day.

It's also important to check on older neighbors and relatives. Cooling centers or air-conditioned public spaces can help you stay cool as well.

People can make their homes more heat-resilient with low- or no-cost measures like closing blinds during peak sun, improving airflow at night, and sealing drafts that let hot air in. Home weatherization can even provide long-term benefits.

Workers and families can have a heat plan in place before a heat wave hits to reduce health risks and help prevent emergencies.

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