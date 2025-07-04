Resident shares unbelievable photo after discovering SpaceX crash debris: 'There is even more out there in the oceans'

"Eventually you can superglue a whole spaceship together."

Anything but precipitation falling from the sky can put people in a state of panic. In an instance of fallen debris from above, one Redditor discovered some remnants of a rocket crash from a SpaceX mission launch.

The original poster laid out the mementos on a long table and shared pictures on the r/MildlyInfuriating subreddit.

"This is what I picked up from the SpaceX crash in January. Now with the recent crash there is even more out there in the oceans," the OP wrote.

SpaceX, an aerospace technology company founded by Elon Musk, has been actively deploying a high volume of rocket launches into space — almost daily — for missions that include the Starlink satellite internet constellation, which aims to provide high-speed internet to the most rural, remote, or underserved areas globally.

With so many launches, the rockets — and sometimes recycled spacecraft equipment — are truly put to the test.

SpaceX's launch history, however, is speckled with dramatic rocket explosions that have caused extensive amounts of spacecraft equipment to scatter to the Earth, including in remote areas like the ocean and occasionally on people's property.

While these ambitious launch missions have respectable social goals, the launches and explosions contribute a significant amount of air pollution and rocketry waste that pollute the oceans.

One atmospheric chemistry researcher, Connor Barker, estimates that SpaceX's Flight 7 explosion "may have generated 45.5 metric tons of metal oxides and 40 metric tons of nitrogen oxides," per Space.com. Metal oxides can pollute the water and threaten aquatic life, while nitrogen oxides lower air quality and can cause harm to human health and crops.

The SpaceX team may benefit from spreading out its space missions to incorporate new findings from failed missions in future launches, which may reduce the rate of failure and lower the environmental impact of these space missions.

The heat shield debris "aren't bad for the environment, they're not great (as anything rocketry related in the ocean) but we also used to ditch entire boosters into the oceans with toxic propellant residue still in them," one commenter reasoned.

"Look at the bright side, eventually you can superglue a whole spaceship together," one user joked.

