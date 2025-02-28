Scientists zoom in on 'glowing orbs' that could power ultra-futuristic tech: 'Our findings are impactful'

The new material tested by the Duke/Oak Ridge team is called a "superionic compound."

A Duke University-led research team recently had a front-row seat to "glowing orbs" passing through "golden triangles."

The experts weren't looking through telescopes at some faraway galaxy but rather at what could be a breakthrough solid-state battery component, according to a news release from Tennessee's Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

The team was studying a new type of electrolyte material called lithium phosphorus sulfur chloride with Oak Ridge's high-tech analysis equipment — think neutrons on the atomic scale, per the release.

"Our research was about figuring out what is going on inside these materials using the power of neutron scattering and large-scale computer simulations," Duke associate professor and team lead Olivier Delaire said in the government lab report.

When batteries operate, ions move between two electrodes through the electrolyte, which is often a flammable liquid in many packs, including ones that power electric vehicles. Solid electrolytes are touted as being lighter, safer products that charge faster and last longer than liquid-based substances. But cost and scaled manufacturing have been setbacks, according to the government and Top Speed.

The new material tested by the Duke/Oak Ridge team is called a "superionic compound," and it seems to be living up to its name. Lithium ions were observed "diffusing" in the solid electrolyte easily, which is crucial to improved charge/discharge cycles. The colorful orb/triangle description accompanied a rendering as a way to highlight the impressive performance they observed, according to the release.

The neutron scattering technique was aided by machine learning, powerful computers, and simulations. The scrutiny described by the expert team sounds anything but run-of-the-mill.

"The two big challenges, but also opportunities, we face are understanding how these materials work and how to design the next generation of batteries," Delaire said in the release. "Neutron scattering is necessary in designing these."

The findings could help to bring solid-state batteries to the foreground as researchers work to develop lower-cost, better-performing packs. Sodium, lithium-iron phosphate, and even potassium-based units are being analyzed in labs around the world as part of the effort.

Next-generation batteries are crucial to aiding a speedy transition to a cleaner energy future, marked by wider EV adoption and more renewable power generation and storage. Global EV and plug-in hybrid sales jumped 25% to more than 17 million cars in 2024, according to Reuters. The Guardian reported last year that renewable sources, like wind and sun, accounted for 30% of the planet's electricity generation.

Those growth marks are important parts of reducing heat-trapping air pollution. The United Nations called our overheating planet the "single biggest health threat" humans face. Higher average temperatures are impacting even classroom performance.

Fortunately, there are some fun ways to help. By replacing a couple of gas-guzzling vehicle trips each week with a bike ride, you can prevent air pollution and save more than a hundred bucks a year in fuel costs. Electric bikes can make pedaling even easier while maintaining cleaner travel. What's more, certain states even provide tax incentives for buying one.

Importantly, the lithium-ion batteries powering most EVs and e-bikes remain reliable, safe power sources. EV fires, for example, are less common than combustion engine blazes, per Motor Trend.

The Duke/Oak Ridge research could be on the cusp of adding an even safer, better cycling pack to the market. And it all starts with understanding ion movement within battery cells.

"Our findings are impactful because they open the door to optimizing conductivity of the ions inside the material, therefore unlocking a path to increasing battery performance," Oak Ridge scientist Naresh Osti said in the release.

