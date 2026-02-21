Scientists develop game-changing technology that could revolutionize EVs: 'Expected to open the door'

A team of scientists from South Korea may have addressed one of solid-state battery development's biggest conundrums — high production costs — in a way that saves money.

The battery type is often billed as a next-generation pack with exceptional safety, including nonflammable parts.

A news release published by the National Research Council of Science and Technology detailed how the team used a special coating to cut costs to one-tenth of conventional methods, thanks partly to eliminating the use of an expensive substance called "mother powder." That's huge, as manufacturing expenses have held back the promising battery type.

The experts are from the Korea Research Institute of Standards and Science.

"By dramatically reducing production costs, our technology is expected to significantly accelerate the commercialization … and drive technological innovation in the energy storage systems and electric vehicle markets," Baek Seung-Wook, principal researcher at KRISS, said.

The race to bring cost-effective solid-state packs to market is ongoing in battery labs around the world. As Seung-Wook suggested, success could translate to lower-cost electric vehicles with batteries that charge faster, last longer, and don't catch fire.

Solid-state batteries have a firm electrolyte, or middle portion, where ions travel between the two electrodes during operation. Firm versions aren't flammable like common liquid ones, providing a huge safety gain. But overall, EV fires are less common than blazes in gas-powered cars, according to multiple reports.

The KRISS team is working with oxide-based solid-state batteries. They can store more energy per pound and don't release toxic gases like sulfide-based ones. It experimented with a stable, high-performing garnet-type electrolyte.

While a chemistry book is needed to decode some of the material types, the key factor for the breakthrough is that the electrolyte membranes require sintering at 1,832 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the release. The process results in lithium loss, causing ionic conductivity drops and degradation, among other problems. Lithium evaporation had been remedied with mother powder during sintering. But the process is highly wasteful, with loads of discarded powder, creating a costly production barrier.

In answer, the team developed a technique that thinly coats the solid electrolyte powders with a lithium-aluminum-oxide compound. The surface provides lithium during sintering and prevents evaporation while enhancing "interparticle bonding through a soldering-like effect," all according to the release.

The team hit a "record-high density" of more than 89.2% without mother powder, while meeting key performance metrics.

Postdoctoral researcher Kim Hwa-Jung said the process could help to remedy South Korean battery material supply issues, as well.

"This technological breakthrough is expected to open the door to domestic production of high-value next-generation battery materials," the expert said.

While not common yet, solid-state packs are already being included in vehicles, including Verge motorcycles. KRISS' research could help to propel the tech into the EV market faster.

