Researchers make promising energy discovery after studying 'solar trees': 'Large-scale'

This technology is a huge step in the right direction.

Solar power is a vital tool to help us achieve a cleaner future. However, this solution isn't all sunshine and rainbows. Sometimes solar involves a steep environmental trade-off.

In many places, building large ground-mounted solar farms demands clearing large sections of forests, destroying the very natural ecosystems that help our planet cool off. But what if we can do both while not sacrificing either power or natural preservation?

That's where "solar trees" enter the conversation. It's an innovative technology development that mimics the shape of a natural tree to generate power without the need for deforestation, according to a report from Tech Xplore. A study published in Scientific Reports took a closer look at this problem, and the results were promising.

The dilemma is no small matter. One real-world solar project in a coastal forest in South Korea converted 98% a forested area into solar panels.

Researcher Dan-Bi Um described the devastating environmental impact, per Tech Xplore: "Approximately 98% of the forested area was converted into dark gray solar panel surfaces following the completion of the flat-panel solar project. This large-scale land conversion alters the coastal environment's visual character and suggests significant ecological disruption, including potential loss of native vegetation, habitat fragmentation, and reduced biodiversity."

Um simulated what would happen if that same project used solar trees instead.

FROM OUR PARTNER Achieve extraordinary health and save 25% off with these clean vitamins and supplements Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine with bestselling probiotics, collagen, vitamins, and protein — all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, get 25% off specific Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden. Learn more

The results were nothing less than impressive. The simulation found that by placing solar trees along existing hiking trails and boundaries, the project could achieve the same power capacity as the flat panels while leaving 99% of the forest completely intact.

The study stated the core issue that this solves: "Solar energy expansion often comes at the cost of forest destruction, creating fundamental conflicts between renewable energy goals and ecosystem preservation."

This technology is a huge step in the right direction. It allows communities to get clean energy without giving up vital green spaces. Thriving forests are essential for the health of the planet and its inhabitants. In countries with high land prices, solar trees also offer a way to save money by drastically reducing the land needed for a project. Some types of solar trees are even being designed to double as EV charging stations.

It's great to see big-picture solutions like solar trees, but what can you do right now? Well, for starters, you can bring that same power to your own roof. Installing solar panels is an effective home energy solution that can slash your power bill to or near $0 a month.

Finding a trusted installer can be the biggest hurdle, but free tools from places like EnergySage let you compare quotes from vetted pros, which can save you up to $10,000. The savings don't stop there, either. Going solar makes other money-saving electric appliances, such as heat pumps, even cheaper to operate, and Mitsubishi can help you find the right model for your home.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.