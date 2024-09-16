Startup makes breakthrough deal with major U.S. homebuilder that could revolutionize new neighborhoods: 'Sustainable infrastructure is highly attractive to homeowners'

The energy it takes to power streetlights may not be top of mind for many prospective homebuyers, but it is an often overlooked neighborhood expense.

In August, the Tampa Bay Times reported that Streetleaf's new deal with D.R. Horton, the nation's largest homebuilder, could help ease that burden in certain communities. The Florida-based startup has agreed to bring solar-powered streetlights to new D.R. Horton developments in sunny regions such as Texas, Arizona, Southern California, and the Southeast.

Solar panels are already a surefire way to reduce electric bills by as much as $1,500 every year. However, Streetleaf CEO Liam Ryan suggested to the Times that his company's streetlights could result in even more savings for people living in D.R. Horton communities since the builder generally includes streetlight maintenance in neighborhood costs.

The easy-to-install technology doesn't require underground infrastructure, according to the company website. So, not only do the lights produce clean, non-polluting power, but they also eliminate the need for digging and concrete pouring that can contribute to poorer air quality.

According to the Times, Streetleaf estimates that the light systems alone have prevented approximately 2.6 million pounds of carbon pollution from entering the atmosphere since the company installed its first streetlight in Wesley Chapel's Epperson development in 2019.

Ryan told the Times that the deal with D.R. Horton could help usher in a new wave of more sustainable neighborhood designs.

"It's almost like crossing the chasm," Ryan said. "We're going from just early adopters to now, mainstream customers are taking what Streetleaf is doing seriously."

Improved climate resilience during extreme weather events, which have become more intense as global temperatures have warmed, is another benefit to solar-powered streetlights.

Fire-resistant homes and hurricane-proof structures are among the solutions to keep our buildings standing in the face of severe weather, but Streetlight's solar-powered system means that community streetlights can crucially continue operating during power outages.

That's because it is independent of the main electrical grid, lighting the way when people may need help the most, as D.R. Horton senior vice president of business development Brad Conlon highlighted to the Times.

"Sustainable infrastructure is highly attractive to homeowners, and the added peace of mind that comes with knowing the lights are designed to remain operational even during many extreme weather events like hurricanes is equally important," Conlon said.

According to the report, Streetlight estimates it will install at least 10,000 streetlights annually after agreeing to the deal with D.R. Horton.

"Any housing project being developed without solar-powered streetlights is a missed opportunity for the future of that community," Ryan said in a news release. "The demand for sustainable living solutions is growing exponentially and our streetlights are attracting the attention of potential homebuyers."

