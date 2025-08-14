Researchers make jaw-dropping breakthrough after testing 'microscopic air pockets' — here's how it could help solve a growing global crisis

If development continues steadily, these solar sponges could be rolled out in high-need areas within five years.

Scientists may have cracked one of the biggest resource and public health challenges of our time. As detailed by Interesting Engineering, they've been able to turn saltwater into drinking water using only sunlight and a sponge-like material.

Researchers from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University recently unveiled a solar-powered hydrogel that can pull salt from seawater with remarkable efficiency. The sponge-like gel relies on "microscopic air pockets" and a mix of carbon nanotubes and cellulose nanofibers to isolate salt molecules.

When water passes through it, what's left behind is clean, drinkable water — no electricity or complicated filtration systems required.

The team, led by Xi Shen, used 3D printing to develop the aerogel and tested it by cutting it into different widths. The material was able to hold its integrity across the tests and suggests strong potential for scaling. In outdoor trials, the aerogel was placed in seawater under a curved plastic lid, where sunlight heated the sponge, evaporating water while leaving salt behind.

Further developed, this innovation could help tackle a global crisis. More than 4 billion people face severe water shortages at least one month each year, according to a 2024 study published in Science.

Traditional desalination plants are expensive, energy-intensive, and often inaccessible to the people who need them most. But with this sponge, the process can become more mobile, affordable, and potentially life-saving.

It could also support public health by reducing exposure to polluted water and lowering household water costs in underserved areas. Widespread use of this innovation could ease pressure on overdrawn water systems, support communities affected by drought, and minimize reliance on infrastructure that uses coal, oil, or gas.

It opens new doors for disaster relief, agriculture, and remote villages where clean water access remains a daily struggle.

Though still in the early stages of scaling, the team is working toward low-cost, consumer-ready versions. This invention aligns with other devices that can help harness clean water and make saltwater drinkable.

If development continues steadily, these solar sponges could be rolled out in high-need areas within five years — a promising step toward water security and environmental resilience.

