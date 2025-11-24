Professors create innovative tech that could revolutionize education: 'Improving lives in such a significant way'

ASU News reported that Time magazine recently named the ASU SolarSPELL Initiative's solar-powered library devices one of Time's 2025 Best Inventions in the "social impact" category.

The devices (SPELL stands for solar-powered educational learning library), which are celebrating their 10th anniversary, began as an assignment for student engineers at Arizona State University. Over the past decade, though, the initiative has grown into a worldwide humanitarian effort.

The project began when associate professor Laura Hosman challenged engineering students at ASU to create a backpack-sized, solar-powered library.

Student teams, faculty members, and staff worked together to create the devices, which they made from recycled plastic. The devices work by creating a Wi-Fi hotspot, which means no internet or electrical connection is needed. The hotspot then allows users to download locally specific content, including books, training videos, and other information.

The teams assembled the original devices using off-the-shelf components. However, last year saw a redesign of the solar-powered libraries, making them smaller, less bulky, and resistant to water, shock, dust, and heat.

As Hosman explained to ASU News, "If you think of innovation at ASU, this is what it looks like."

So far, the initiative has sent out over 600 of these devices globally. SolarSPELL works with regional partners, such as governments and the Peace Corps, wherever they send them, to ensure the region receives the specific information it needs.

Thus far, SolarSPELL has provided devices to crisis response units through the Phoenix Fire Department's Community Assistance Program, equipped with information the units can share with individuals at crisis scenes. Two other projects that received devices in Arizona focused on healthcare.

SolarSPELL has also sent healthcare-focused library devices to Malawi, South Sudan, and Vanuatu, as well as agriculture-focused devices to Zimbabwe and Rwanda. The SolarSPELL team worked with Bridge2Rwanda Farms to help teach farmers how to utilize climate-smart farming methods to increase their crop yields.

Additionally, the initiative sent education-focused devices to the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, as well as to Africa and Oceania. It also partnered with HOPI Cancer Support Services, with the help of a HOPI Tribe member who is a Doctor of Nursing Practice student from ASU, to offer devices containing culturally relevant cancer-related information.

Altogether, the SolarSPELL Initiative has made a significant social impact, providing educational resources to those around the globe who might not have otherwise had access, while reducing the need for electricity for learning, which benefits the planet.

Additionally, some of these educational resources provide farmers and communities with climate-friendly methods and solutions that not only help keep the planet cooler but also offer economic benefits.

As the executive vice president of ASU Knowledge Enterprise, Sally Morton, told ASU News: "This is a great example of how ASU explores problems through critical and innovative thinking — and develops solutions that are both locally relevant and have global impact. We are incredibly proud of the SolarSPELL team and thrilled they are being recognized for improving lives in such a significant way."

