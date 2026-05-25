As wars hit power plants and fuel supplies, rooftop solar is becoming a lifeline

The conversation is also growing far beyond Ukraine.

Solar power is becoming increasingly important in places where war and energy insecurity collide. When conflicts disrupt fuel supplies and attacks damage centralized power plants and grids, communities can be left without reliable electricity, heat, and water.

In those moments, locally generated power — especially when combined with batteries and electric heating or cooling — can help keep homes, schools, and essential services running when traditional systems fail.

What's happening?

In a recent Guardian opinion essay, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett and Michael Shank argued that attacks on Ukraine's energy system and unstable fuel markets sparked by America's war with Iran highlight just how vulnerable fossil-fuel-dependent infrastructure can be during war.

The authors wrote that centralized fossil fuel facilities can become "sitting ducks" during conflict, while decentralized clean energy systems are much harder to knock out all at once.

In response to its ongoing war with Russia, communities across Ukraine have increasingly turned to solar power, heat pumps, and battery storage to reduce their dependence on damaged grids and unstable fuel supplies.

That transition is being supported by local nonprofit groups such as EcoAction and Ecoclub, as well as international donors and efforts like the Hromada Project, which helps link local nongovernmental organizations in Ukraine with public- and private-sector backing worldwide.

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"That's exactly what our government should be doing: helping communities around the world be more energy secure and independent, sourcing their power locally with renewables, storing energy in batteries for backup, and electrifying everything to make the transition seamless," Doggett and Shank wrote.

The conversation is also growing far beyond Ukraine. Global fuel markets often swing sharply during conflict, which means countries that still depend heavily on oil and gas can face sudden price spikes and supply disruptions. That has made the push for renewable energy even more urgent in many parts of the world.

Why is solar power important?

Solar power matters because it can turn homes, apartment buildings, hospitals, schools, and community centers into smaller, more resilient energy hubs. When paired with battery storage, solar can help preserve refrigeration for food and medicine, keep phones and other communication devices charged, and maintain heating, cooling, and lighting during outages or overnight.

That kind of resilience matters not only in war zones but also anywhere facing rising threats from extreme weather and aging infrastructure. Instead of relying on a small number of massive power plants and long transmission lines, communities can depend on many local sources of electricity that are harder to disable at once.

Fossil fuels also harm communities in other ways. Extracting, transporting, and burning coal, oil, and gas worsens rising global temperatures, helping drive more destructive heat waves, floods, droughts, wildfires, and storms that can devastate homes, livelihoods, and local economies.

Fossil fuels also pollute air and water, contributing to asthma, heart disease, cancer, and premature death.

There is also a major affordability factor. Sunlight is local and free, while oil and gas prices can spike overnight because of war, trade disruptions, or corporate decisions. That means renewable energy can improve not only public health and safety but also household financial stability.

What's being done about solar power?

In Ukraine, communities are already showing what this shift can look like in practice. According to the Guardian, local groups and international partners are helping install solar power, heat pumps, and battery storage.

More broadly, advocates say governments should invest much more in distributed renewable energy, battery storage, and building electrification. That includes protecting clean energy incentives and speeding up a transition away from fossil fuels in a way that supports frontline communities rather than leaving them behind.

For everyday people, the most practical steps may also be the most meaningful: looking into solar power, considering battery storage where possible, replacing fossil-fuel appliances with efficient electric options such as heat pumps, and supporting policies that expand resilient clean energy infrastructure.

In places facing conflict, blackouts, or severe weather, those choices can do more than lower utility bills — they can help keep a community functioning when the grid goes down.

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