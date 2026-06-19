Shoulder season sends Texas wind, solar, and batteries to new highs in a single week

On May 16, gas plants were held to no more than 3% of demand for a four-hour evening stretch.

Springtime is becoming a useful test for clean energy on the U.S. grid because electricity use is often lower then. Records set this year suggest solar panels and battery storage are carrying more of the load than many people might expect.

These are not just technical milestones. They are signs of a power system that can become cleaner, cheaper, and more reliable at the same time.

What happened?

May was the first month in which U.S. solar generation beat coal nationwide, according to Canary Media. That made solar the country's third-largest source of electricity for the month, trailing only natural gas and nuclear — a major shift for an energy source that critics still often dismiss as too limited by daylight.

Coal plants, at least in theory, can run around the clock. Solar cannot. However, battery storage is a way to harness solar power well after sunset. Ultimately, the nation's growing fleet of panels proved its mettle as part of the energy mix.

In California, on March 29, batteries supplied 44% of demand on the grid run by the California Independent System Operator — which Canary Media said serves about 80% of the state — and discharged more than 12 gigawatts at 7 p.m.

Then, on May 16, gas plants reportedly provided no more than 3% of demand for a four-hour evening stretch, according to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.

Why does it matter?

Renewables often do especially well during shoulder season, the period of time between winter cold and summer heat. Milder temperatures reduce electricity demand, longer days boost solar output, and wind and solar systems can perform well under those conditions.

When clean power surges at the right time, it can push expensive and polluting fossil fuels to the margins.

That can mean healthier air for communities living near power plants, less exposure to fuel-price swings, and a stronger case for grids that rely more heavily on homegrown energy sources.

Batteries can store daytime solar power and release it later, when people tend to need electricity most, in the evening.

Canary Media noted that these records are still "momentary successes amid ideal conditions," and wrote that they "push the boundaries of what's possible."

The outlet also described California's spring battery performance as leaving gas in a "shockingly marginal role" for part of the evening.

The data also showed that the transition is still underway. Gas remains useful in the middle of the night, when solar output disappears, and batteries cannot carry the whole grid on their own.

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