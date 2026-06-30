Thousands of giveaway solar power banks recalled in US, Canada over overheating risk

The recall centers on the product's lithium-ion battery, which regulators said can swell and overheat, posing a fire risk.

Portable solar power banks can be a useful backup during storms, travel, and blackouts, but one giveaway model is now being recalled after regulators warned that its lithium-ion battery may swell and overheat, creating a potential fire risk.

What happened?

As KIRO 7 reported, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall covers 7,400 Super Off-Road 12,000 mAH solar wireless power banks in the United States and 4,964 more in Canada.

Rather than being sold in standard retail outlets, the chargers were handed out by various companies as promotional giveaways between January 2019 and December 2023.

The recall centers on the product's lithium-ion battery, which regulators said can swell and overheat, posing a fire risk.

Anyone who has one of the affected power banks should stop using it and contact Spector & Co. to arrange a full refund.

Why does it matter?

Portable power banks can keep phones charged during long commutes, power small devices on camping trips, and provide an added layer of resilience when severe weather knocks out electricity.

Solar-powered chargers can reduce reliance on wall outlets and provide a backup charging option during emergencies.

When a lithium-ion battery swells or overheats, the device can become a hazard, especially if it is stored in a backpack, glove compartment, desk drawer, or emergency kit.

Giveaway items can also be easy to lose track of. Someone may still have one of these chargers without realizing it is affected, only to pull it out during hurricane season, wildfire-related outages, or a road trip.

What can I do?

If you think you have one of the recalled Super Off-Road 12,000 mAh solar wireless chargers, stop using it right away and contact Spector & Co. to request a refund.

The company said consumers can register for a full refund through its phone line at 888-377-7732, by email, or on its website.

If you are unsure whether your charger is part of the recall, reaching out directly is the safest next step.

Reliable backup power can help people stay in touch during outages, keep navigation and medical devices running longer, and improve resilience during extreme weather, but only when the equipment is properly made and maintained.

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