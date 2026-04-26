Industry insiders dismantle winter-weather myth about solar panels

It's worth noting that many of the country's top solar states don't get year-round sunshine.

Installing solar panels is one of the most effective ways to lower utility bills and protect against rising energy costs. Still, despite the proven benefits, common myths continue to hold some homeowners back from making the switch.

That's why the experts at Palmetto are helping clear things up by debunking one of the biggest misconceptions: that solar panels don't work on snowy days.

Andrew Giermak, solar and electrification writer and editor for Palmetto, explained that solar panels have been successfully deployed in all 50 U.S. states. And residential solar systems are generating electricity all year round.

"Snow can disrupt solar production, but typically for a short period," Giermak wrote. "With a little help and planning, panels and snow are not a troubling combination and solar energy is reliable for many homes that see plenty of snow."

While heavy snow can block sunlight, many people don't realize that it often melts faster on solar panels than on other surfaces. Once exposed to sunlight, panels generate energy, which warms their surfaces and helps the snow melt more quickly.

If you're curious what a rooftop solar system might look like on your home or by how much it could cut your electricity bills, Palmetto offers tools and resources to help you explore your options. And if upfront costs are a concern, Palmetto also has $0 down solar lease plans.

Giermak pointed out that if you're in the United States and are concerned about snowfall impacting the productivity of your solar system, most panels installed are angled from 35 to 40 degrees, helping snow slide off.

In fact, most of the time, you don't even need to clean snow off your panels. Melting snow can serve as a natural agent that cleans off dust and debris.

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While shorter days mean solar panels generally produce less energy in winter, the colder temperatures can actually make them run more efficiently.

"Some might worry about the weight of the snow on solar panels, or if ice or wind could damage them. Residential panels are built to be very durable and manufacturers warranty them for 25 years or longer," Giermak said.

And if you're still unsure how solar performs in cold climates, it's worth noting that many of the country's top solar states don't get year-round sunshine.

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, through the first half of 2025, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Minnesota, and Wisconsin all ranked in the top 20 for installed solar capacity.

To see if solar is a worthy investment for your situation, consider connecting with Palmetto experts. They have helpful tools and enticing leasing plans for solar panels that can handle any climate.

"Solar energy can be reliable and efficient through harsh winters, as some of the best all-around and growing states for solar have long winters. Panels are durable enough to stand up to the snow," Giermak explained.

To boost your savings even further, consider pairing solar panels with energy-efficient appliances such as a heat pump. Luckily, Palmetto also has HVAC leasing programs that start at just $99 a month and include over a decade of free maintenance.

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