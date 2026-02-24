Homesteader shares photos of the DIY setup that made them '110% self-reliant': 'We are rural and on a private water well'

"Such a good feeling to be self reliant!"

An eco-friendly upgrade saved one homesteader hundreds of dollars on energy bills, demonstrating the significant benefits of domestic solar power.

The scoop

They posted a photo collage on the r/solar subreddit showing their DIY solar system outside a magenta home. A clean energy tax credit helped them upgrade from an older solar system that was installed in 2021.

"Upgrade made us 85% - 110% self-reliant," they noted.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The upgrades were installed between October and December of 2025. With the new system, the Reddit user said their monthly electric bill went from as high as $220 to just $37 in January. They added that most of that cost was the base connection fee, and that their energy savings are especially helpful given their location.

"Enormously important, as we are rural and on a private water well," the homesteader said.

How it's helping

Their total yearly utility expenses now come to $750, an example of how going solar is one of the best ways for homeowners to save money in the long run. Homeowners can use EnergySage's free tools to help get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes.

Solar power installations spiked by almost a quarter globally in 2020, per Earth.org. The technology uses panels and an inverter to convert sunlight directly into electricity, helping reduce reliance on the polluting energy grid that still heavily relies on burning coal, oil, and gas.

According to Stanford Energy, about 60% of families in the United States could lower their electricity costs with a solar battery system. Researchers found that the sustainable backup power provided by solar battery systems is helpful during power outages during extreme weather, which is becoming longer and more intense as global temperatures rise.

What everyone's saying

While the house color was a popular topic of conversation for many, others were simply impressed with the homesteader's solar setup.

"Such a good feeling to be self reliant!" one Redditor responded.

"Sweet setup, love the house!" another commenter said.

