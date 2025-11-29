Energy expert busts common myth about the reliability of solar panels: 'Don't let [them] fool you'

Think solar panels need blazing sun to generate power? Think again. A recent Instagram video from Current Electric Company (@callcurrent) tackles one of the most persistent myths about solar energy: Panels stop working when it's cloudy or cold.

The company quickly debunks the idea, explaining that solar panels rely on light, not heat, and that cooler temperatures can actually improve their efficiency. On overcast days, panels can still produce 10% to 25% of their normal output, the narrator explains in the video. "Don't let a few clouds fool you," the caption emphasizes, "solar works year-round in Wisconsin weather."

Germany, one of Europe's cloudiest countries, is a global leader in solar energy production, showing that sunlight doesn't need to be constant for panels to work efficiently. Modern solar technology captures diffused sunlight, so your system continues generating electricity even when the skies are gray.

At its core, the video underscores a simple point: The weather doesn't cancel out solar power. With today's technology and tools, going solar is more available, more cost-smart, and far more weather-proof than people realize.

