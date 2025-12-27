Energy expert debunks common misconception about the longevity of solar panels: 'I just want to clear this up'

If you're considering getting solar panels but are concerned about how long they'll last, an energy expert has some good news.

In a popular YouTube short, Chase Barber from Canadian electric-truck company Edison Motors (@EdisonMotors) discussed that exact topic.

"All right, I just want to clear this up," Barber said. "Solar panels last a long time. A lot of people think that they only last 25 years. They last way longer than 25 years."

Installing solar panels is one of the best ways to reduce your reliance on the grid, save money on monthly energy bills, and make your home more resilient when paired with battery storage.





To prove his point, Barber showed some of the panels he uses in solar projects, which come with a 25-year warranty on their power output.

"That's a 25-year warranty," he said. "That's not how long they last."

These panels are rated to lose 0.5% of their power output each year. So, even after 25 years, the panels would still have roughly 87.5% of their output remaining.

If you're worried about that performance loss, Barber said, you could simply replace a couple of panels in a multi-panel system, boosting your performance at a low cost.

"These things are good for a long, long time," he said.

