Researchers find solar panels last longer than expected after analyzing a million installations

"Solar is growing fast and aging better than many people thought."

Research has suggested that the benefits of home solar energy may be even greater than expected, with most panels outperforming their projected lifespans.

According to a 16-year analysis of over 1 million solar installations in Germany by the Brandenburg University of Technology Cottbus-Senftenberg, solar panels are declining at a slower rate than initial estimates predicted. The findings were published in the journal Energy Economics.

"Solar is growing fast and aging better than many people thought," Diego Prieto Melo, the research's corresponding author, told PV Magazine. "We found that output declines by about 0.59% per year on average, which is lower than many previous assumptions."

While studies regarding the lifespan of solar have been conducted before, the size of this analysis is unique.

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"What makes our study different is its scale," Prieto Melo explained. "Earlier work looked at thousands of panels, but here we are able to track 1.25 million systems across a whole country, for up to 16 consecutive years. This is a positive result for the solar industry, from households who have bought systems up to investors in megaprojects."

While experts have estimated that some homeowners could save more than six figures on energy bills with solar panels, this new data may lead to even stronger long-term savings projections. To see if solar panels are right for you, connect with the experts at EnergySage to get quick installation estimates and compare quotes.

Prieto Melo pointed out that with longer lifespans and lower degradation rates, projects can achieve greater outputs and total revenues.

The data also revealed that degradation can be impacted by environmental factors like extreme heat, frigid temperatures, and even air pollution.

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"We found that the changing climate will matter for solar PV systems," Prieto Melo said.

The analysis found annual degradation rates sat around 0.52% to 0.61%, which is around half the average degradation rates reported in previous studies.

"Overall, our findings support the reliability, profitability, and long-term viability of PV systems, reinforcing confidence in solar-driven energy transitions," Prieto Melo added.

These results are an exciting revelation for both current solar panel owners and homeowners considering an upgrade.

If you're curious about how solar panels can reshape your home's energy, free tools from EnergySage can help you get started. Homeowners who consult with EnergySage's experts can save up to $10,000 on installation costs.

You can even compare the average price of solar and see details on local incentives with EnergySage's helpful mapping tool. It ensures you lock in the best system and price possible for your home and budget.

If you are tired of rising energy costs or want to ditch the grid entirely, pairing your solar panels with a battery backup may be a worthwhile investment. EnergySage's battery resources can connect you with competitive installation quotes and options for home energy storage.

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