Energy expert clears up the most common questions homeowners have about solar panels

Homeowners transitioning to solar energy may have questions about their new planet-friendly devices. Lucky for them, one energy expert has the answers.

Howard Mustoe, energy editor for the Independent, said homeowners usually ask about the lifespan of solar panels. The devices are built to last between 25 and 30 years. While efficiency declines over time, most solar systems still generate 80-85% of their original capacity, even after decades.

"You are likely to still get a decent amount of power from them and, so long as they are safely secured to your roof, they don't need to be touched," Mustoe wrote.

You can save significantly on your monthly utility bill with solar energy, per the U.S. Department of Energy. Savings depend on factors like the size of your system and the amount of electricity you consume. EnergySage's free tools can help you get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes.

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For homeowners with questions about warranties, Mustoe said warranties generally cover manufacturing defects and performance guarantees. To determine if your solar panels have stopped working, the energy editor said to keep an eye on output because there will likely be a significant drop.

Solar panels benefit the environment even after use. Mustoe reminded homeowners that solar panels can be recycled at the end of their life. The energy editor referenced a report from the International Energy Agency that found that the majority of solar panel materials can be reused.

The average person can save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations with EnergySage's free services. EnergySage also has a helpful mapping tool that shows the average cost of a home solar panel system by state and details on solar panel incentives.

Adding battery storage to solar setups is also a great way to protect your home during outages, lower energy costs, and go off-grid. You can find more information about home battery storage options, including competitive installation estimates, with EnergySage.

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