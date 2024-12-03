Scientists develop game-changing solar tech to capture invisible energy source: 'A new breakthrough'

Do you wish your solar panels could work overtime? Korean scientists made that possible by creating solar cells that capture visible and invisible light, which may transform how we harness the sun's energy, according to Interesting Engineering.

The innovative hybrid cells combine two robust materials — perovskite and organic photo-semiconductors — to capture near-infrared light, a type of invisible energy that makes up more than half of the sun's power. Traditional solar panels miss this energy source entirely.

The breakthrough came from researchers at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology, who found a way to boost these hybrid cells' power conversion efficiency to an impressive 24%, up from 20.4%. That's like upgrading from a four-cylinder engine to a six-cylinder while using the same amount of fuel.

🗣️ If you were to install home solar panels, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Professor Jung-Yong Lee, who led the research, explains the significance:

"Through this study, we have effectively solved the charge accumulation and energy band mismatch problems faced by existing perovskite/organic hybrid solar cells, and we will be able to significantly improve the power conversion efficiency while maximizing the near-infrared light capture performance, which will be a new breakthrough that can solve the mechanical-chemical stability problems of existing perovskites and overcome the optical limitations."

These cells maintain over 80% of their peak performance for over 800 hours, even in humid conditions. That's the equivalent of a marathon runner keeping their pace while running through a rainstorm.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Scientists added something called a dipole layer. Think of it as a microscopic traffic director that helps the cell process more energy more efficiently. The cells achieved a record-breaking 78% internal quantum efficiency in capturing near-infrared light.

The implications for homeowners and businesses are enormous. More efficient solar panels mean more energy captured from the same amount of sunlight, leading to smaller electricity bills and a quicker return on investment. Plus, better performance in humid conditions means these panels could work reliably in more places around the country.

While this technology is still in the research phase, it represents a step toward making solar energy affordable for everyone. As development continues, we could see these enhanced panels hitting the market in the coming years, offering a powerful new way to save money while helping create a cleaner future.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.