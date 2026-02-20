  • Tech Tech

Homesteader describes first winter with a DIY setup to avoid the 'sketchy' power grid: 'Ice storm knocked out power for three days'

"It felt like we were cheating somehow."

by Susan Elizabeth Turek
One Tennessee homesteader installed solar panels and battery storage after becoming fed up with a "sketchy" power grid.

Photo Credit: iStock

A homesteader in rural Tennessee took matters into their own hands after becoming fed up with a "sketchy" power grid that caused them to lose power at least 10 times per year. 

Over the summer, they installed solar panels and battery storage. After a brutal winter storm gave the solar setup its first test, they shared an honest review of their experience on Reddit.

"Ice storm knocked out power for three days. Neighbors were running generators nonstop. We just...kept going," the user shared in r/Homesteading. "Fridge stayed cold, well pump worked, had lights at night. Chickens' water heater stayed on so nothing froze."

The poster continued: "No generator noise. Just us and the animals and the ice falling off trees. Wife said it felt like we were cheating somehow. Everyone else scrambling and we're just drinking coffee." All in all, they were pleased their family invested in the system before winter. 


The homesteader isn't alone in their discovery. Grid outages can cost households thousands of dollars, so it's no surprise families are searching for solutions. 

Solar panels with battery storage have emerged as a way to protect against blackouts while also slashing energy bills — all without toxic generator fumes. EnergySage is a free resource for exploring your solar options and obtaining competitive quotes from trusted local installers. 

Another homesteader celebrated the poster's success.

"Good for you. That's the way to do it. Yourself. Then it's done right," the South Texas-based user affirmed. "... Love being part of this lifestyle. Learn live and love."

Another person wanted to know how easy it was for the poster to install the system. The homesteader had explained that they "made some mistakes with load management early on."

"Did you go into the process having a solid background/know-how on electrical? Is the system grid-tied? This is high on my priority list. After looking at the cost to pay someone to install, I realized the only way solar would be economical is to do exactly what you did," the questioner wondered

Cool Divider