Homeowner shares eye-popping photos of DIY solar panel setup that will help them ditch the grid: 'At what point is it considered a power plant?'

"I have to give credit to my wife."

A homeowner took the phrase "do it yourself" to the next level with a massive solar panel setup.

The homeowner shared a jaw-dropping photo of their solar panel system on the r/SolarDIY subreddit, revealing that the 94th panel had just been bolted down.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Still gotta add 10 more to the pergola… can't physically do anymore work today," the homeowner wrote.

The Reddit post received hundreds of upvotes and comments from other Redditors — many of whom were impressed.





"At what point is it considered a power plant," one commenter wrote.

Going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy and reduce heat-trapping pollution emitted into the atmosphere. Homeowners can get quick solar installation estimates with free tools from EnergySage.

Burning dirty energy for electricity in homes and buildings contributes to more than one-third of heat-trapping pollution in the United States, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association. Solar energy is a renewable alternative.

Homeowners looking to invest in solar can claim the 30% federal tax credit, but they will need to act soon. Many of the tax credits for home appliance and green upgrades are expiring at the end of the year.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels — or get them on your roof without paying for purchase or installation Whatever your solar budget, Palmetto can help you save. If you want to buy your own panels, Palmetto's concierge advisors can help you save up to $10,000 on installation through a network of preferred installers. And if you'd rather get solar savings without upfront costs, Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach subscription program can deliver. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it painless to lock in long-term savings. Palmetto covers a 25-year warranty for the panels, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and connect with Palmetto's experts to find the option that's right for you. Start Saving

Installing solar panels can significantly reduce energy costs. EnergySage provides a free service that allows homeowners to compare quotes from local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installation. There's also a helpful mapping tool that shows the average cost of a solar panel system by state.

Buying solar panels might not be in everyone's budget, but leasing is a great way to avoid the upfront investment. Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program will install panels for no money down and help users take advantage of low energy rates.

Homeowners can further reduce utility costs by pairing solar panels with other electric appliances. Customers can save an average of nearly $400 per year on energy after upgrading from an HVAC system to a heat pump. Mitsubishi makes it easy to find an installer and the right heat pump to fit your budget.

As for the Reddit post, the original poster said the plan is to run the entire house off-grid. Luckily, the homeowner hasn't been working on the project alone.

"I have to give credit to my wife, she's been throwing down these panels with me," the homeowner wrote.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.