Energy expert breaks down one of the biggest misconceptions about rooftop solar

One of the top reasons people switch to solar power for their homes is the monthly savings on utility bills.

But as experts from clean energy company Palmetto point out, sometimes it's necessary to look at the broader picture and more long-term goals.

Palmetto's electrification writer and editor Andrew Blok shared details about why it's important to focus on annual solar savings in addition to monthly ones. Blok explained that the month you first start using your solar panels could influence your opinion of their performance.

"Solar panel production is affected by the changing of the seasons," he wrote. "And that's why, to truly understand the savings potential of solar panels, you need to take the whole year into account. Monthly snapshots can be a bit misleading."

Solar savings are impacted by how many sunny days vs. cloudy days you experience at any given time during the year. Spring and summer months are often best to collect bill credits when you can send electricity back to the grid. During these days, you're likely to see the greatest cost savings and perhaps even $0 monthly bills.

But even if you can't swing the upfront costs of buying solar panels, you can still benefit from solar power. For example, Palmetto's LightReach solar leasing program can lower your utility rate by up to 20%, safeguarding you from the energy inflation that is unfortunately present in America.

During the fall and winter, solar production naturally declines due to less sunlight. Meanwhile, your energy usage may increase due to colder temperatures and greater home-heating needs. But just because your bills may be higher in the winter doesn't mean your solar panels aren't worth it.

Blok suggests focusing on your solar savings over a full year to get an accurate picture of their performance and to assess your return on the investment. Credits you collect in the summer are likely to offset higher bills in the winter.

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Rather than isolating monthly statements and getting hung up on individual monthly performance, calculate your actual solar savings by adding electricity costs for the past 12 months and comparing that figure to what you paid before getting solar panels.

You can connect with trusted partners like Palmetto through TCD's Solar Explorer and find solar solutions that fit your budget. Whenever you decide to embrace clean solar energy, remember that focusing on annual savings rather than monthly ones is usually more satisfying and gives you a clearer picture of your investment.

"Don't let a cloudy December get you down," Blok wrote. "The sun always comes back, and over the course of a year, those rays can add up to real savings."

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