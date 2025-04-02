Startup unveils unbelievably smart machine that could help transform how we power our homes: 'Economic benefits'

The machine was an Honoree in Sustainability & Energy/Power at the Consumer Electronics Show in 2024.

A California-based startup has launched a recycling program for solar panels that aims to recover close to 100 percent of the resources.

PV Circonomy recently opened its recycling and treatment service for silicon photovoltaic panels. The company uses proprietary technology for the recycling process, which is highly automated and non-polluting, as PV Magazine reported.

The recycling machine, called the PV Circulator, was an Honoree in Sustainability & Energy/Power at the Consumer Electronics Show in 2024, where the public was introduced to its innovative recycling process.

The PV Circulator doesn't use chemicals, heat, or water to recycle these old solar panels, and the end result includes materials that can be reintroduced into the manufacturing process.

Frames and junction boxes are removed for easy recycling, while the remaining layers are milled and cooled by airflow in order to reduce the risk of chemical reactions, as the article explained.

Glass, which accounts for nearly 75% of a panel's weight, can be reclaimed, along with ground glass pozzolan, as the report noted. That material meets regulations to be used in the cement needed in concrete, further helping to reduce global emissions.

The airflow process aids in separating layers and materials, which helps retain the semiconductor and conductive properties of recycled silicon and metals, facilitating electrostatic separation for further processing, as PV Magazine detailed.

Crystalline-silicon solar tech is one of the most popular types on the market, and the materials used are highly recyclable. The Environmental Protection Agency shared that the cumulative value of materials recovered from end-of-life panels could reach $450 million by 2030. That's enough to fund the production of 60 million new panels.

By using an additional EVA-specific recycling machine that integrates a thermosetting polymer, the company can also generate a refined post-consumer recycled polymer for use in products like shoe soles and yoga mats.

According to the Energy Information Administration, wind and solar energy will lead the way for power generation growth through 2026. Solar power alone accounts for 52% of utility-scale capacity additions in 2025, proving its forward momentum.

Recycling companies like PV Circonomy can help supply materials to build the next generation of solar panels as older units are decommissioned, providing a strong backbone for a sustainable circular economy in the sector.

The company has also launched its EasyCycle service, which lets clients drop off end-of-life panels or arrange for pickup at their job site, making it easier for people to recycle panels rather than having them end up in landfills.

"[PV Circonomy's] primary task is to support California's ban on chemical and thermal treatment regulations and solve the PV panel recycling problem through economic benefits," Andrew Hung, PV Circonomy CEO, told the magazine.

The company also has a plan to offer its PV Circulator for lease outside of the U.S., to partners, decommissioning agencies, and local recyclers.

