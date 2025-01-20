Energy company sparks interest with incredible transformation of town's former wasteland: 'Where some see an unused space, we see potential'

The former landfill will add even more to the environment by hosting a recreation trail open to the public.

Environment+Energy Leader reported a major advancement in one town's sustainability initiative — Middletown has converted a landfill into a solar farm. West Hartford-based solar company Verogy will generate one million kilowatt-hours of clean energy annually.

While explaining the motivation behind this waste-to-solar innovation, Verogy CEO, Will Herchel stated, per E+E Leader, "Where some see an unused space, we see potential."

As more companies, homes, and individuals learn more about and utilize the power of clean energy resources like solar, they help create a safer planet with reduced carbon pollution. This project alone should offset 785 tons of carbon pollution annually.

This initiative is just one part of a bigger plan for the city — to reach 100% renewable energy by 2040. Based on its other programs, such as the Fort Hill Farm Biogas Digester, which converts food waste into energy, and the HeatSmart Program, which helps residents make their homes more energy-efficient, the city isn't just using "green" or "eco-friendliness" as buzz words.

How does this initiative add to the town's health? Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) is just one of many pollutants from burning fuels and pollution from vehicles and power plants. Replacing a smoky power plant with solar can reduce respiratory ailments like asthma, which NO2 can cause. The former landfill will add even more to the environment by hosting a recreation trail open to the public. People can improve their health by walking, biking, and enjoying the mental health benefits of nature.

As the trees in Middletown give off oxygen, they will have an easier time offsetting pollution compared to other places behind them in taking these steps. These gases lead to a warmer planet with fiercer storms and other disasters responsible for displacing people and animals. As more towns and cities follow suit, they can help the damage begin to reverse itself — which will take a long time.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Krishna Winston, chair of Middletown's Resource Recycling Commission, is proud of the work going into these projects. She stated, per E+E Leader, "Sustainability requires creativity, teamwork, and unwavering dedication. Middletown is setting an example for other municipalities in Connecticut and beyond."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.