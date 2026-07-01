He built a starter solar array for his shop, then one string began pulling more current than the other

Often, the biggest challenge is not getting a system running but understanding how to fine-tune it.

A DIY solar install for a shop looked like a milestone moment — until one detail stood out in the data.

A Reddit user who built a small shop array to learn the ropes ahead of a larger project found an unexpected pattern: one of the two solar strings kept showing higher current than the other.

What happened?

In the post on the Reddit forum r/SolarDIY, they said the setup had reached roughly 880 watts overall, with the charge controller topping out near 850 watts. What caught their attention was the current split: one series string kept reading about 10.4 amps, while the other stayed closer to 9.4 amps.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

That led them to ask whether there was a problem with the panels or if the panel brand was simply subpar, adding that they planned to buy from Signature Solar next time.

Replies were supportive overall, mixing compliments about the neat, clearly marked build with attempts to diagnose the imbalance.

Why does it matter?

Small DIY arrays like this are becoming more common as homeowners and hobbyists look for ways to cut electricity costs, learn energy systems firsthand, and build backup power for workshops, garages, and homes.

When one string underperforms, or another appears to overperform, it can point to a legitimate issue — anything from panel mismatch to angle differences, connection problems, or measurement quirks. Even if the system is still generating useful power, uneven performance can leave energy on the table and make future expansion more difficult.

Often, the biggest challenge is not getting a system running but understanding how to fine-tune it safely and efficiently once real-world data starts coming in.

What can I do?

Commenters recommended checking to see if the panels were partially in the shade, confirming that the tracker and tilt were working as intended, and using a low-cost panel tester — around $30, according to the discussion — to compare the panels more directly.

The original poster said shading probably was not the issue because the tracker keeps the array facing the sun. That steered the discussion toward other possibilities, such as a weak panel, small wiring differences, or a discrepancy in how the strings were being measured.

One commenter jokingly summed up the spirit of DIY solar: "'Finished' diy solar means you are never done you just find new excuses to upgrade. At least if you're anything like me."

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