'Came in clutch': Homeowner weathers 9-day power outage thanks to DIY solar setup

"If it wasn't for my setup, myself, my family members would have not been able to keep our basic devices charged."

A Reddit post about a beginner DIY solar energy project is drawing attention online after the simple setup became an unexpected lifeline during a major power outage.

The first-time builder said they assembled a modest backup system with a 100-watt panel, fuse, charge controller, battery, and inverter, mostly to learn the basics, with a photo of the setup included. Just a week later, a rare storm took down a power line in the area, leaving them without electricity from the grid for over nine days.

Photo Credit: Reddit

But their new setup "came in clutch," they said, despite being such a small, DIY project.

"Literally a week after setting it up, my area was hit by a once in a 25 year storm," the poster wrote. "If it wasn't for my setup, myself, my family members would have not been able to keep our basic devices charged and power the modems for over a week now."

This homeowner's story shows how even a relatively small solar panel system can make a meaningful difference in an emergency. It was not a whole-home system that could run every appliance, but it was enough to keep phones and internet equipment powered when the grid went down. For many households, that can mean staying in touch with loved ones, getting updates, and avoiding some of the disruption that comes with a prolonged outage.

If you're interested in going solar, EnergySage's free tools can help you get quick installation estimates and compare quotes from local installers, making it easier to understand costs and find the right setup for your home.

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It also emphasizes one of the biggest consumer benefits of solar-plus-battery systems: resilience.

Rooftop solar and backup batteries can lower utility bills, but they can also offer a critical source of power during storms and other outages. Unlike gas generators, solar panel systems do not require fuel to run, and they avoid the fumes and noise that often come with combustion-based backup power.

After the storm, the original poster asked the Reddit community what they should improve next.

Commenters had plenty of suggestions.

One noted that "some panels are very sensitive to shading," warning that even shade cast by the rocks propping up the panel might cut output.

Another said that "real racking is the key," especially during major storms, so the panel does not get damaged or blown across the yard. The poster responded that the bricks were only a temporary solution and said they had been bringing the panel inside at night because of the strong winds.

"Still no power, but it looks like it's going to be sunny all day haha," the original poster added in the comments.

To learn more about solar, connect with the experts at EnergySage. Homeowners who use its tools can save up to $10,000 on solar installation costs.

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