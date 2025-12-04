Homeowner sparks controversial discussion after blaming illness on solar panels: 'You should see a doctor'

They ended the post by asking whether anyone had suggestions.

When a homeowner complained of chest pain and insomnia after getting a solar panel system installed, Reddit users in the r/Solar community had a hard time believing the two were related, especially given that experts have busted the myth that electromagnetic fields are dangerous to humans.

"The latter two symptoms usually subside when I leave home or at least try to get to an area of the home far enough away from the panels, but most of the home is close enough to either the panels or the wiring that it causes problems," they said.

The poster added that the installer had fed a metal conduit through the attic that connects to the transmission line, and they wanted it moved elsewhere, considering it was close to their bedroom. The Redditor ended the post by asking whether anyone had suggestions for shielding materials, but most commenters seemed skeptical that the panels were causing issues.

"You should see a doctor. It's not the panels," one person said.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

The Alliance for Climate Transition Institute's misinformation tracker shows that several notable organizations, including Columbia Law and the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center, have proved that solar panels do not generate harmful EMF levels.

That said, going solar is one of the best ways to save money on energy and help the planet by reducing pollution, and EnergySage's free tools can help you find the best system and contractor for your needs. Using its services, homeowners can save an average of $10,000 on solar installations and purchases.

Its free mapping tool will also let you view the average cost of a system, along with available tax incentives and rebates, on a state-by-state basis. Together, these tools can make a big difference in your journey toward paying less for planet-friendly energy.

You can reap even more financial benefits, usually around 50% off heating and cooling, by pairing solar with an efficient heat pump system, and TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you find the right installer and system to suit your home.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"Your cell phone has more EMF radiation than the panels," one user commented on the thread. "These symptoms, while they may be real, are NOT caused by the solar panels. You need to look into gas leaks, carbon monoxide and the like."

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.