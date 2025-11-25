Home seller easily debunks solar panel myth overheard at open house: 'Don't believe the conspiracy theories'

One homeowner with a house on the market was exasperated at a potential buyer who turned the house down on the basis of a ridiculous myth regarding their solar panels. Apparently, the buyer was afraid of electromagnetic force from the solar panels — an imaginary issue.

They described the encounter in a post in the r/Solar subreddit. "At yesterday's open house, a visitor said that they couldn't buy a house with solar because of the dangers," said the original poster. "Our agent asked, 'what danger?' The Electro Magnetic Radiation! (Aka EMF - Electromagnetic force)"

Myths around solar panels do more than just embarrass people at parties. They can prevent homeowners from accessing one of the best methods to save money on their utility bills — not to mention damaging the environment, since solar is one of the best ways to produce clean energy and reduce our production of air pollution. They even make homes more resilient against disasters and power outages when paired with the right battery backups.

The original poster had an easy time debunking this silly claim.

"I'm in the solar business," they said. "I once had a customer whose wife was afraid of EMF. He bought an EMF detector and had her meet me at a site with solar. She took some measurements in front of an inverter. The meter registered some EMF. Then she got into her Prius and I suggested she measure the dashboard. The meter pegged to the limit! Never heard about the issue again. …

"Be smart people, don't believe the conspiracy theorists and their nonsense."

