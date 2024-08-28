Researchers show you could save hundreds on monthly energy bills with rooftop solar — here's how to get started

This isn't just pocket change. It's a game-changer for homeowners looking to slash their energy bills.

Great news for your wallet and the planet: A groundbreaking study has revealed that solar panels can significantly reduce your energy costs while helping combat atmospheric pollution.

Scientists at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory analyzed 500,000 households across the United States in 2021, providing the most comprehensive look yet at the financial benefits of rooftop solar. The results? The median American household saved an estimated $691 a year when all costs and benefits were considered.

This isn't just pocket change. It's a game-changer for homeowners looking to slash their energy bills, according to the Santa Cruz Sentinel.

The study found that solar adoption reduced energy costs for about three-quarters of U.S. households. In the West, especially California, high electricity prices and a competitive solar marketplace led to the greatest cost reductions.

But the benefits don't stop there. Going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy and lower planet-overheating pollution. By generating clean electricity right on your roof, you're reducing your reliance on dirty fuels and helping create a cleaner, healthier environment for everyone.

The study's lead investigator, Sydney Forrester, emphasized the importance of these findings, telling the Sentinel, "This is one of the most comprehensive, household-specific, national estimates of rooftop solar impacts on household energy burden."

Forrester added that while solar is great for reducing energy costs, it should be considered alongside other energy-saving measures such as weatherization and bill assistance programs.

Ready to see how much you could save? EnergySage's free tools can help you get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes from top-rated installers in your area. It's a simple step that could lead to significant savings and a smaller carbon footprint.

Eric Daniel Fournier, research director at UCLA's Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, praised the study's goal of raising awareness about rooftop solar's potential to alleviate the energy burden for low-income households.

"We strongly believe in the potential of rooftop solar … to address this important equity issue," he said.

With electricity prices on the rise and the urgency of addressing atmospheric pollution growing, there's never been a better time to consider solar power for your home. It's an investment that puts money back in your pocket while helping build a cleaner, more sustainable future for all.

