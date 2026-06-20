Solar falls 27% after Trump rollback, yet fossil fuels are just 4% of new U.S. power

When those incentives change, projects can be delayed, scaled back, or canceled altogether.

A sharp year-over-year pullback in the U.S. solar market is a reminder of how quickly federal decisions can affect one of the nation's fastest-expanding clean energy sectors.

That slowdown has not produced a fossil-fuel rebound, though. New power added to the grid still came overwhelmingly from non-fossil sources, suggesting cleaner energy economics continue to shape the market.

What happened?

The numbers drew attention in Reddit's r/energy forum after PV Magazine published its report.

According to PV Magazine, the first quarter of 2026 came in below the same period in 2025, a drop the outlet linked to the Trump administration's rollback of clean energy incentives.

When those incentives change, projects can be delayed, scaled back, or canceled altogether.

Oil, gas, and coal contributed only a sliver of new generating capacity in the quarter — 4%, PV Magazine said — even as solar growth cooled.

Texas was still leading the country in solar, and PV Magazine reported that utility-scale projects spanning hundreds of thousands of acres were still underway there. Market demand, land availability, and grid needs continue to drive development even as Washington changes course.

Why does it matter?

When clean energy growth slows, the effects reach far beyond company balance sheets. It can mean slower progress on cleaner air and higher electricity costs for households that would otherwise benefit from cheaper renewable power entering the grid.

Federal incentives are meant to help speed that transition, especially in communities that could benefit from new jobs, lease income for landowners, and more resilient local power supplies. Rolling them back can stall progress toward a future with more affordable energy and fewer pollution-related health burdens.

At the same time, the 4% fossil-fuel figure shows that the underlying energy market has changed. Solar, wind, and storage are increasingly attractive because they make economic sense, not just because they receive policy support.

That theme surfaced in the Reddit discussion as well. One user wrote, "They have to subsidize fossil to keep it alive. Tick tock."

The remark reflects a growing reality: Even when clean energy faces political headwinds, fossil fuels still often depend on longstanding structural advantages and public support.

What's being done?

For now, much of the momentum appears to be coming from states and developers rather than the federal government. Texas stands out most clearly, continuing to add large amounts of solar even in a less supportive national policy climate.

State-level policy, utility planning, and market economics can still push projects forward. Businesses and communities seeking lower power costs over time are still turning to renewables, especially in sun-rich states where utility-scale solar can be deployed quickly.

The first-quarter numbers were a setback, but not a reversal of the broader transition.

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