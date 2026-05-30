Chinese solar leaders set new cell record with 28.2% efficiency

The mark could point to more powerful, lower-cost solar products down the line.

Chinese solar leaders have said they have reached a new milestone in solar technology.

According to Taiyang News, JA Solar announced that its HyperGen BC solar cell, developed jointly with Gold Stone, achieved a conversion efficiency of 28.2%. The result was validated by TUV Rheinland, lending added weight to the claim in a fast-moving global race to improve solar performance.

The mark narrowly tops the previous efficiency record for this panel design and could point to more powerful, lower-cost solar products down the line.

JA Solar and Gold Stone said the design can deliver higher efficiency, lower manufacturing costs, and an easier path to scaling up cell production.

Higher-efficiency solar cells can generate more power from the same rooftop, parking canopy, or parcel of land. In places where space is limited, a more efficient panel can help apartment buildings, warehouses, schools, and homeowners get more value from every square foot, improving the economics of projects and making solar technology an even better investment.

If manufacturers can also cut production costs, that could make next-generation solar more accessible. Cheaper clean power can help companies manage energy expenses and give utilities more options to meet rising demand without relying as heavily on fuels like coal, gas, and oil.

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More solar on the grid can help cut the pollution that comes from burning those energy sources, supporting cleaner air in communities while reducing the heat-trapping emissions driving extreme weather.

Although it will take time for this ultra-efficient panel to hit the market, commercially available solar systems are already efficient enough to deliver significant savings on energy bills.

In fact, the experts at EnergySage estimate that some homeowners can save up to six figures in energy bill savings over the lifetime of their solar panel system.

To learn about the best solar panel option based on your home and budget and compare quotes from local installers, check out EnergySage's marketplace. It can help you save up to $10,000 on the cost of panels.

If you're not ready to spend upfront, Palmetto's $0-down LightReach solar leasing program can lower your utility rate by up to 20%.

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